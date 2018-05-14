9 Fragrances That Smell Clean for Sweaty Summer Days

We've all been there on hot summer days: Even though you've showered and applied clinical-strength deodorant, you end up a sweaty (and potentially smelly) mess before making it to work or our weekend brunch plans.
So when the humidity is at an all-time high, you'll take every extra measure to feel (and smell) cool and refreshed. Along with reapplying deodorant and a hydrating facial mist, dressing for the weather, and chugging a water bottle, an extra spritz or two of perfume won't hurt either.
The musky, spicy scents that you favor during the fall and winter probably feel too heavy in the heat. Instead, reach for a bottle with crisp, light notes that will help you feel fresh and clean. Here's a few of our favorites to refresh yourself with during summer's impending heatwaves.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty