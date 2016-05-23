Chloë Grace Moretz Is the Face of Coach's New Fragrance Campaign

Chloë Grace Moretz has been the face of Coach for about two years, but now the team has some huge news. The actress has been announced as the star the brand's newest fragrance campaign. And it is GLORIOUS.

#coachfragrance here we go.. Keep your eyes peeled .. @coach @stuartvevers #coach A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on May 23, 2016 at 9:29am PDT

The new scent is called Coach the Fragrance, and it will come in three sizes, in addition to a perfumed body lotion, body cream, and shower gel. According to the brand, the perfume is meant to convey a sense of individuality, freeness, and je ne sais quoi cool of New York City.

Clearly, Chloë Grace Moretz was an obvious choice for a perfume that will literally exude freshness and free-spirit.

But let's also talk about this bottle design, which sounds like it will be a majorly beautiful addition to your vanity — the classic Coach turn lock that closes their handbags has been reimagined as an atomizer. Yeah, that's definitely the coolest thing we've heard all day. Look for Coach the Perfume this September.

