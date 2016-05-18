Candice Swanepoel Is the Newest Face of a HUGE Fragrance

Yesterday when Ricardo Tisci posted three photos on his Instagram of Candice Swanepoel with captions calling her "Blonde ANGEL" and "Golden GODESS" we basically thought nothing of it other than #same. We just assumed he was proclaiming his love for everyone's favorite South African Victoria's Secret model. Turns out, he was getting us amped up for a big announcement.

Earlier today Candice shared the above Instagram revealing herself as the new face of Givenchy's Dahlia Divin perfume. You may recognize this as the perfume Alicia Keys was the face of for, like, forever. While we're sad to see Alicia Keys go, we're glad she's passing the torch to someone as angelic and deserving as Candice. She indicated in her hashtags that the photo is BTS and not even the actual campaign imagery — which raises an important question of how does anyone even look that good in a BTS shot?!