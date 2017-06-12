There’s an IKEA Home Fragrance on the Way

If you consider IKEA shelving units your apartment’s saving grace and you seriously considered shelling out 2K for that giant blue Balenciaga bag, this news will make you more excited than a plate full of Swedish meatballs. Byredo, a brand famously known for its luxury fragrance products, is teaming up with IKEA on a home scent collaboration.

"At IKEA we are curious about the senses and the importance they play for people to feel at home," said Marcus Engman, the Design Manager at IKEA Range and Supply, in a press release. "We know that scents can help us create a feeling of safety and intimacy, but what does home smell like? And how can smell be communicated beyond scented candles? Collaborating with one of the best in the world, Ben Gorham at Byredo gives us the opportunity to explore this further."

And it sounds like now, in addition to recreating the exact living room scenes from the catalog, you can make your own house smell like IKEA, too. Well, maybe.

In the press release, the brands noted that they will be exploring the scent of IKEA and if IKEA really has a scent.

No news on exactly what we should expect, but hopefully if it’s a diffuser, it’ll fit on a KALLAX shelf.