Britney Spears's New Fragrance Is a Private Show for Her Fans

Oops! Britney Spears has done it again with the announcement of her 21st fragrance. If you grew up in the early aughts, chances are you dreamed about getting the VIP treatment at one of the singer's epic, theatrical concerts. Fast forward over 15 years later and not much has changed, except that Spears has announced that she's ending her Las Vegas residency show in December.

If you're a diehard fan and haven't made it to Vegas, Spears's new scent is the next best thing. VIP Private Show is inspired by the singer's ability to entice a crowd and connect with fans. Staying true to Spears's other scents, VIP Private Show falls on the sweet and flirty side. Its standout notes include blood orange, mango nectar, violet blossom, and golden amber, which come together to create the alluring scent.

Courtesy

Unsurprisingly, the scent is housed in a glam bottle that's Spears's signature, favorite shade of pastel pink. And no VIP-worthy fragrance would be complete without a sparkly bottle cap.

Britney Spears VIP Private Show is available July 10 for $33 at Kohls and Kohls.com.