The Most Popular Candle Brand on Instagram Just Launched Fragrance

The best fragrance for you is whatever one your nose is drawn to, whether that's a cologne or an eau de toilette.

Yet, the fragrance industry — along with the rest of the beauty industry — has historically genderized fragrances by categorizing them as "masculine" and "feminine." In recent years, there has been an influx of "gender neutral" scents, but there's still work to do in order for the category to truly be gender fluid.

Boy Smells, the cult-favorite candle brand, is hoping to rewrite this binary narrative with its first collection of fine fragrances. The brand has taken its signature combinations of "masculine" and "feminine" notes to create "genderful' fragrances, which they categorize as "cologne de parfums."

"It's kind of the opposite of genderless. Where genderless is a blank canvas, genderful is a celebration of all identity without bounds, painting with all the colors in the paint box," Matthew Herman co-founder and creator of Boy Smells tells InStyle. "Gender and identity are no longer static destinations. It's about playing, discovering, and re-expressing new sides of yourself into the world. People wear many hats and play many roles in their life, and we aim to create products that open the door to identity that's beautiful and multifaceted."

The collection includes five scents designed to capture the unique, intricate personality of the wearer. Like the Boy Smells' candles, the bottles have the brand's signature pink labels and a black cap. When sourcing materials for the juice, Herman says the brand wanted to use the highest quality fragrance, natural materials, and advanced mastery perfumery techniques in order to create timeless scents that stand on their own.

"The process for fine fragrance was a very intricate and intimate one, Herman says. "It differed from candle scent development in that there is a much more personal aspect to it — all the way down to how the ingredients will interact with the chemistry of the skin."

While candle scents set the vibe of the space they light up, fragrance is applied directly on the body, and so, as Herman points out, becomes an extremely personal part of your self-care routine. Boy Smells kept this intimate relationship in mind when developing the scents.

"Candles influence how you interact with your living space, still very personal, but it is more about enhancing your quality of being at home," Herman says. "Fragrance is different in that it is such an intimate part of your self-care ritual that shapes your sense of self and how you express yourself to the world throughout the day."

The Boy Smells Cologne de Parfum collection is now available at boysmells.com. Below, a breakdown of all five scents.

Rose Load Cologne de Parfum

This floral scent is all about loving yourself — even when you don't fit into society's mold of gender identity and beauty. In addition to rose absolute, the notes include pink peppercorn, cardamom, raspberry blossom, papyrus, and sandalwood.

Suede Pony Cologne de Parfum

Inspired by taking the road less traveled in this journey we call life. Suede Pony is a soft and smoky mix of suede, leather, hazelnut, violet, coconut water, blond woods, and patchouli.

Violet Ends Cologne de Parfum

This scent bottles up the liberation that comes with cutting out the toxicity in your life, like blocking an ex's number, for example. The juice combines floral notes violet, bergamot, and orris, with rhubarb, black pepper, black tea, tanned leather, and incense.

Tantrum Cologne de Parfum

Remember the outdoors? After the past year, any place beyond the four walls of your house seems like a distant memory. This fragrance is powered by greenery, making for a fresh and spicy scent. It contains bergamot, green peppercorn, mint leaf, sandalwood, mate, vetiver, and cedarwood virginia.

Flor De La Brigen Cologne de Parfum

