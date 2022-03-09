We'll Tell You Your Perfect Spring Fragrance If You Tell Us Your Zodiac Sign

Scents and essences can define your personality, and believe it or not, also your astrological DNA. It's a known fact that every element has particular aromas that they are drawn to, which makes some prone towards certain perfumes.

If you've yet to find yours for spring, we're here to help you out. That's why we tapped writer and podcast host of If I Go Missing The Witches Did It Pia Wilson to help you find the right perfume based on our zodiac signs. After all, the whole show discusses magic and astrology, so she's the best person to seek when it comes to finding the best enchanting scent for each sign of the zodiac.