12 New Fragrances That Smell Like Spring
As the days start to get longer and the sun gets a little brighter, most of us get ready to switch our puffer coat for a denim jacket, or we begin to trade in our winter manicure shades for pastels. And when it comes to fragrance, spritzing on a light, fresh, and sweet floral fragrance just feels right.
Florals are without a doubt the unofficial fragrance of the season. And if you're in the market for a new scent, the world's top perfumers have spent all winter pairing your favorite florals like rose, jasmine, and gardenia with spicy and woodsy notes to create spring 2022's most exciting fragrances.
From Gucci's spring remix of the cult-favorite Bloom to Cartier's fresh and woodsy Déclaration, these are the 12 best new fragrances to wear this spring.
Related Items
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Nuit Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Bergamot essence, night blooming orchid, ylang ylang, jasmine sambac, and cashmere woods.
SCENT VIBE: Inspired by the sun setting on a private island, this iteration of Bronze Goddess is the perfect scent for a spring night out.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette
SCENT PROFILE: Jasmine, tuberose, and neroli accord.
SCENT VIBE: This lightweight version of Gucci's cult-favorite floral scent screams afternoon picnic in the park with friends.
Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Fresh fig, bergamot, handpicked jasmine, cyclamen, and vanilla.
SCENT VIBE: Sunny and sweet, wear this scent to help you make it through the Monday after a weekend at the beach.
Giorgio Armani My Way Nacre Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Bergamot, orange blossom, tuberose, vanilla, white musk, and cedarwood.
SCENT VIBE: This sparkling version of Giorgio Armani's floral My Way Eau de Parfum smells just as pretty as it looks.
Cartier Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur Eau de Toilette
SCENT PROFILE: Woody citrus, cardamom, and crumpled cedarwood citrus tree leaves.
SCENT VIBE: Your daily afternoon sanity walk in the park.
Phlur Lost Cause Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Italian bergamot, cassis leaves, crisp apple, Jasmine, Lily of the Valley, and Maté Absolute.
SCENT VIBE: Phlur's airy yet comforting scent embodies the future nostalgia of this year's spring and summer travels.
Louis Vuitton Spell On You Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Iris, rose, sambac jasmine, acacia flower, and musk.
SCENT VIBE: A beautiful bouquet of your favorite flowers — that won't die in a week.
Nest Golden Nectar
SCENT PROFILE: Golden orchid, amber, and musk.
SCENT VIBE: Sensual and floral, the newest addition to Nest's fragrance family is your new go-to scent for first dates.
Burberry Her Eau de Toilette
SCENT PROFILE: Green pear, peony, and musk.
SCENT VIBE: That carefree, breezy feeling of a summer Friday.
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Vine peach accord, ruby orchid accord, and red vanilla bean accord.
SCENT VIBE: No sweet and juicy gourmand fragrance is as decadent as Viktor&Rolf's collection of Flowerbomb scents. Spritz this one when you want to feel fancy.
The 7 Virtues Lotus Pear Eau de Parfum
SCENT PROFILE: Williams pear, lotus flower, and gardenia.
SCENT VIBE: Fruit and flowers from the Saturday morning farmer's market all bottled up.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Illicit
SCENT PROFILE: Green mandarin, fig, and coffee.
SCENT VIBE: That first sip of your morning joe.