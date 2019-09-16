14 New Fall Fragrances That Smell Better Than a PSL
It's a well known fact that pumpkin is the unofficial scent of fall. While pumpkin spice makes a great seasonal living room candle, it's a smell that doesn't belong on your body. Instead, the world's top perfumers have been hard at work sourcing the perfect gourmand, floral, spicy, and woodsy notes to pair together, and eventually get bottled up into fall 2019's best new fragrances.
Whether you switch out your signature scent every season or you're simply bored of your current favorite, this season's new fragrances include options for everyone.
From Gucci's earthy gender-neutral scent to Lancôme's ethically and sustainably sourced fresh floral one, these are the 14 best new fragrances of fall 2019.
VIDEO: 6 Tips & Tricks to Make Your Perfume Last All Day
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
KEY NOTES: Lavender essence, orange blossom, musk accord.
SCENT VIBE: Hot girl summer — fall edition.
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Blackcurrant, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla.
SCENT VIBE: That co-worker who has wicked style and the uncanny talent of mixing vintage pieces with new ones.
Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Roman chamomille, coral jasmine, and vanilla,
SCENT VIBE: Earthy, woodsy, and a little bit sweet, Gucci's gender-neutral fragrance can be whatever you want it to be.
Proenza Schouler Arizona Intense
KEY NOTES: Orange flower, jasmine absolute, solar accord, iris concrete, vanilla, and star cactus accord.
SCENT VIBE: Those final few warm fall days that almost make you forget that winter is coming.
Jo Malone London Poppy & Barley Cologne
KEY NOTES: Poppy, blackcurrant, barley.
SCENT VIBE: A classic floral fragrance that isn't basic.
Byredo Slow Dance Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Opoponax, geranium, labdanum, violet, vanilla, and patchouli.
SCENT VIBE: Sweet and smoky. It's like a Hinge date you won't regret going on.
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Spotless jasmine absolute, radical rose absolute, and clean chypre accord.
SCENT VIBE: A floral scent from a big beauty brand you'll feel good about wearing. All of the fragrance's notes are sustainably and ethically sourced, and created by three female perfumers.
Goutal Paris Etoile D'Une Nuit
KEY NOTES: Iris, rose, and raspberry.
SCENT VIBE: For die-hard floral fragrance fans that want a bottle that looks as pretty as the juice in it smells.
Tom Ford MÉTALLIQUE
KEY NOTES: Pink peppercorn, heliotrope, balsam.
SCENT VIBE: If you're so indecisive it takes you a few minutes to decide between hot or iced coffee in the morning, this sweet but spicy sent gives you a little bit of both scent families.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bomblicious Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: Grapefruit, rose, blackcurrant, bergamot, lily of the valley, jasmine musks, patchouli, and mandarin rose.
THE VIBE: The grown-up, chic perfume version of your favorite scented body spray in high school.
NARS Audacious Fragrance
KEY NOTES: White frangipani, smoke of incense, tiare flower, ylang ylang essential oil, sandalwood, white musk, white cedar essential oil.
SCENT VIBE: Floral and musky, NARS' first scent captures the provocative, often NSFW mood of the brand.
Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Essence
KEY NOTES: Gasse tuberose, orange blossom, ylang-ylang, and jasmine.
SCENT VIBE: This level-up from the original Gabrielle scent smells like that field of fresh flowers models often run through in fragrance commercials.
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum
KEY NOTES: White pear, white raspberry, creme de coconut, pink rose petals, macaroon sugar, and velvet musk.
SCENT VIBE: The sweet satisfaction of breaking up and moving on from your ex.
Maison Margiela Replica Whispers in the Library
KEY NOTES: Pepper essence, orange flower petals, patchouli, tonka bean absolute, cedarwood, and vanilla absolute.
SCENT VIBE: Turning the pages of a book you've read dozens of times while chilling in a very cozy room — preferably by a fire.