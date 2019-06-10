24 Fragrances That Dad Will Want to Wear Every Day
We spent weeks testing bottle after bottle after bottle of fragrances, all with one goal in mind: to create this versatile list of the top 24, which is sure to help you make a solid purchase this Father’s Day. It's an easy gift idea that he'll definitely get good use out of, and the good news is, it's not exclusive to June 16. These colognes are so good, they can easily transition into a “just because," a “happy birthday” or a “happy holidays” gift, too (meaning you might want to add this page to your favorites, just in case).
Whether your loved one is into lighter smells or enjoys something woody, whether you have a strict budget or are one of the special few in the back without one, we've got a little something on this list for everyone.
Byredo Velvet Haze
This is one of the few fragrances that he can essentially lather himself in and people won’t need to cover their noses. An earthy scent with notes of ambrette, coconut water, patchouli, cocoa absolu, and wild musk, he'll smell and feel super fresh from 9 to 5.
Prada Amber Pour Homme
We vote this most likely to become his go-to for the hottest summer days. Timeless yet modern, this fragrance feels like mist, and the mix of ingredients such as mandarin, vanilla, vetiver, and more make it smell a bit soapy. A few sprays after a shower and it will be almost impossible for him stop sniffing himself all day.
Tom Ford Lavender Extreme
People should proceed with caution when spraying this particular fragrance — it's dangerously delicious. The French lavender, Italian bergamot, and tonka bean mix is addicting to almost everyone who gets a whiff, and we can attest to being stop at least 10 times on the day when we took it out for a spin.
Hermès Terre d'Hermès Eau Intense Vétiver
Master in-house perfumer, Christine Nagel, took Hermès's original best-selling fragrance, Terre, and added hints of citrus. The result was a scent that is best described as woody and vegetal — in other words, perfect for the dude who enjoys spending time outdoors.
John Varvatos x Nick Jonas Red Edition Eau de Toilette
This limited-edition fragrance is meant for dads who enjoy a night out with the guys. Lined with notes of Cuban rum, bergamot, and carbonated coffee, this warm, spicy scent will help him unleash his inner Tony Montana (after he became rich).
Kilian Intoxicated
After the first sniff, you’ll be exactly what this option is called: intoxicated. What else do you expect from something inspired by a cup of smooth, dark, Turkish coffee? Thankfully, dad won't have to wait until fall to wear this warm scent, which is packed with energizing mocha coffee, cardamom, and vanilla notes.
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gió Profumo
If this fragrance were a person, they'd be intensely masculine and ultra-sophisticated. With sea salt and incense as the key ingredients, it's practically a confidence boost in a bottle, and dad will surely appreciate the black, minimalistic look of the bottle.
Creed Aventus Cologne
For 200 years before going public, Creed was exclusively available to English royals. Aventus Cologne is the latest offering from The House of Creed, and thankfully, those of us without official titles can enjoy it, too. If sweet water had a smell, it would be this.
Rituals Men's Roi d'Orient
Roi d'Orient is an unexpected fragrance bubbling with flavor, and the good news is that it won't leave a dent in your bank account. Powerful and sophisticated, it fuses smokey amber and opulent rich musk with an edge of white pepper. The first smell is a surprise, but it's definitely a pleasant one.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt
Laced with ambrette seeds, sea salt, and sage, this fragrance smells like summer and will allow him to clearly envision himself on a beach in Boca Raton, or even in Greece, lounging on on a yacht.
Paco Rabanne Men's Invictus Legend
Even if you've already told dad he's your hero, the notes of green-burning laurel, salty grapefruit, and red amber are energizing and powerful enough to make him feel like one, too.
Clive Christian Rock Rose
This one was an immediate win in the InStyle office, not to mention that the presentation is fit for a king — or your father, husband, or boyfriend, if you're willing to drop some dough. Citrus, bergamot, black pepper, lavender, and more come together to create something that simply smells fancy from the first spritz.
Mr. Burberry
Ever wondered what Sherlock Holmes or James Bond would smell like in real life? We have a feeling those two British gentlemen would enjoy a spritz of Mr. Burberry. It's a classic yet contemporary, sophisticated, and sensual scent, and really — what's classier than a bottle that comes dressed in a ribbon?
Givenchy Pi
Sensational would be the correct word to describe this fragrance. Mandarin, pine needles, rosemary, guaiac wood, and benzoin all fuse together to create something that's both peculiar and satisfying at the same time. Hopefully dad likes to talk, as we predict plenty of conversations will start with, "You smell good — what is that?"
Parfum de Marly Herod
Sure to become a classic in dad's collection should he have one, and if not, Herod’s mixture of cinnamon and peppercorns, followed by the sultry warmth of incense and tobacco, is the perfect choice to kick it off. This spectacular fragrance basically exudes pure class and will enhance any man’s aroma.
Henry Rose Dark is Night
Made by one of Hollywood’s leading ladies — perhaps you adored her as Catwoman in Batman Returns or Elvira in Scarface? — Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose line is full of satisfying classics. More specifically, Dark is Night is extremely electrifying. The woodiness of the patchouli blended with the richness of vanilla bean creates a decadent finish.
Diptyque Eau de Minthé Eau de Parfum
Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male in The Navy
A remix of the original, Le Male in The Navy will be a welcome upgrade for the “body spray guy.” Peppermint, oceanic accord, vanilla, and ambergris make up of this edition, meaning it's light and fresh, and kind of perfect for that 4th of July family barbecue or an outdoor dinner on the beach.
Masion Margiela Mutiny
Don’t be fooled by the color — it’s not a musk scent that people tend to shy away from. This has a fruity overtone, which will stay on dad's body and clothing an entire day.
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Gold Blend
This special-edition fragrance embodies the gold standard of elegance. While it has signature notes from the Polo Blue family — sparkling citrus, fresh melon, and refined vetiver — it's also infused with pure ginger, aromatic sage, and gold incense, adding depth, sophistication, and spice. Not to mention, it’s Ralph, considering the brand always produces classics, you can never go wrong with a Ralph.
Prada L'Homme Intense
Prada appears on our list twice, but unlike Amber Pour Homme, this fragrance is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. A highly sensual, distinctive, and multi-layered parfum, Prada Intense bream with notes of amber, patchouli, iris and tonka beans, and was crafted for the guy who appreciate a heavy scent any time of the year.
Le Labo Patchouli 24
This one bottles up the scent of burning wood in the most gratifying way. It’s smokey and leathery all at the same time, and it doesn't have the heaviness of other patchouli fragrances, thanks to the touch of vanilla notes that swarm in to keep things calm. Plus, he won't have to worry about reapplying — two squirts will last all day.
Cartier Pasha Édition Noire Sport
Dad will likely reach for this option on days where he wants to impress but not exactly show off. Green citrus freshness combined with the depth of amber and cedarwood creates an energizing and invigorating version the original Pasha de Cartier.
Dolce & Gabana Light Blue Sun Pour Homme
This limited-edition fragrance is the perfect scent for dad to wear in the summertime. The citrus and fruity notes will make him feel like he's on an island, whether he has vacation plans or not.