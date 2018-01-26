The Most Romantic Fragrances to Wear This Valentine's Day

Getty; Courtesy (2) 
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 26, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Fragrance has the ability to transform your entire mood. And when the one you want to conjure up is romance, a whiff of the right scent get you there faster than a binge-session of Nicholas Sparks movies. From spicy, sensual accords to rose-based floral diaries, we rounded up 10 of the best fragrances to wear this Valentine's Day—or whenever you want feel like you're living in a fairytale.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes

1 of 10 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Romance

Designed to hit all the feelings that are associated with falling in deep L-O-V-E, a spritz of this classic and light romantic fragrance treats you to notes like white violet, patchouli, musk, rose, and marigold. 

Ralph Lauren $74 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream

"I believe you can use Scent of a Dream to create an emotional pathway with someone else's energy centers: their brain, heart, and sex receptors, igniting the senses," Tilbury once said about creating her first fragrance. With citrus, woody, and floral notes all present—think fire tree, jasmine, and mandarin, among others—this scent is alluring without being overpowering. 

Charlotte Tilbury $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Viktor&Rolk Spicebomb

Though technically a men's fragrance, InStyle editors swear by this spicy and ultra-sexy concoction of scents like bergamot, pink pepper, cinnamon, saffron, and leather for boosting confidence. Spritz it on and watch the compliments pour in.

Viktor & Rolf $112 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

 LANCÔME Trésor

We have a feeling you recognize this diamond-shaped bottle. One of the most popular fragrances out there, the brand evoked the radiance and warmth of love using floral and fruity notes like rose, lilac, peach, and apricot. 

 

 

Lancome $87 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Cartier La Panthère Eau de Parfum Spray

Cartier perfumer Mathilde Laurent created a new genre of fragrance with this creation. Dubbing it a feline floral, it balances musk and gardenia for a fresh yet enticing and powerful aroma you'll want to wear every single day.

Cartier $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

CHLOÉ Love Story

The first chapter of your love story? Dabbing this legendary fragrance on your wrists and behind your ears. Thanks to the marriage of jasmine, neroli, and orange, this inviting scent will lift your spirits and creates a memorable and attracting impression. 

Chloe $132 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Byredo Rose Noir

It wouldn't be a romance-themed fragrance roundup without a bottle purely dedicated to the power and intoxicating scent of rose. The strong and addicting floral is complemented with notes like grapefruit, moss, and musk.

Byredo $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Maison Margiela REPLICA' Fantasies: Wicked Love

This interesting and invigorating mix of water hyacinth accord, rose, vetiver, green pepper accord, and jasmine is like nothing you've ever smelled before. It's kind of like meeting the "one" you never thought you'd run into. 

Maison Margiela $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Krigler Elegant Schwan 06

Want your life to feel like a fairytale? This fragrance might be the answer. After a visit to Bavaria’s Neuschwanstein Castle, the founder of Krigler was inspired to create one of the most romantic, alluring fragrances of all time—Elegant Schwan 06. This year, only 100 bottles of this German rose and warm sandalwood-infused fragrance will be re-released. Now that's a Valentine's Day gift you'll definitely remember. 

Chateau Krigler $555 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Michael Kors Sexy Ruby

All things sex appeal came together with Michael Kors' latest scent, Sexy Ruby. Think sweet raspberry, sexy jasmine sambac, and alluring cashmere woods. The ruby red packaging itself will remind you Valentine's Day is on the way.

Michael Kors $112 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!