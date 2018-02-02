The 10 Most Romantic Fragrances of All Time

Alexis Bennett
Feb 02, 2018

There are thousands of fragrances that have come and gone, but only a handful have earned the title of being called the most romantic of all time. They have become staples in the perfume arsenals of many and have captured the hearts of women across several generations.

If you're in the market to invest in a charming potion, look no further. We've rounded up the love potions that are guaranteed to be on our list of faves for many more years to come. From intoxicating floral perfumes to passionate spice notes, scroll down to see which aromatic elixirs are here to stay throughout the ages.

Fracas

At the heart of Fracas you'll find intoxicating jasmine, tuberose, and gardenia notes that have made this mixture a cult favorite throughout the years.

Flowerbomb

A perfectly balanced myriad of rose, orchid, and freesia flowers are the highlights of this beloved juice that has captured the hearts of thousands.

Love Story

This new addition by Chloé, which includes jasmine and orange blossom notes, has an undeniable elegance that has solidified it as a must-have fragrance throughout the ages.

La Vie Este Belle

The French expression translates to "Life is Beautiful," and the iris gourmand and striking Patchouli aroma are perfect blends that evoke the happy phrase.

Blooming Bouquet

Here's a floral scent with a seductive twist that we'll never get tired of. The pink peony mixed with white musk blend offers a light, yet sensual touch that will never grow old.

Velvet Orchid

Here's a feminine fragrance that is truly unforgettable. The striking oriental floral offers a memorable aroma that isn't overbearing and an undeniable classic.

N°5

If it was possible to bottle up elegance, femininity, and luxury, it would be inside the golden elixir in the timeless Chanel N°5 glass.

Midnight Romance

Passionate pink peony interacts with mysterious black vanilla in this enduring potion by Ralph Lauren.

Evening Rose

This one has earned a permanent spot on our vanity with its surprising mix of voluptuous rose centifolia and Bulgarian rose absolute.

Shalimar

Whenever you mention classics, Shalimar is nearly every beauty expert's list. The passionate scent was created by Jacques Guerlain to capture the romance of Shah Jahan and Princess Mumtaz Mahal.

