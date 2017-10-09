The One Spring Beauty Trend You Can Wear All Winter Long

The one department pumpkin spice isn’t taking over this fall? Fragrance. Instead of enlisting the notes of seasonal latte favorites like cinnamon, nutmeg, and creamy vanilla, major fragrance houses are florals for fall. Yes, groundbreaking, indeed.

But they’re a little different than the flowery scents you spritz on your wrists in May. Musky and rich, and blended with other unexpected notes like amber, almond, and brioche accord. Not only that, many of the scents are the results of many blooms joined together for a more powerful, deep bouquet. Apart from Kerry Washington and her melon-hued lipstick, it’s one of the only spring beauty trends you can wear all winter long, and we rounded up some of the best to test out right now.

