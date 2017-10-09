The One Spring Beauty Trend You Can Wear All Winter Long

The one department pumpkin spice isn’t taking over this fall? Fragrance. Instead of enlisting the notes of seasonal latte favorites like cinnamon, nutmeg, and creamy vanilla, major fragrance houses are florals for fall. Yes, groundbreaking, indeed.

But they’re a little different than the flowery scents you spritz on your wrists in May. Musky and rich, and blended with other unexpected notes like amber, almond, and brioche accord. Not only that, many of the scents are the results of many blooms joined together for a more powerful, deep bouquet. Apart from Kerry Washington and her melon-hued lipstick, it’s one of the only spring beauty trends you can wear all winter long, and we rounded up some of the best to test out right now.

1 of 6 Courtesy

CHLOÉ Absolu de Parfum

A limited edition take on Chloé’s namesake fragrance, this updated woody and warm version intensifies the original’s Damascena rose with Centifolia rose, vanilla absolute, and patchouli.

2 of 6 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau So Decadent Eau de Toilette

While the floral scents of magnolia, pink lily of the valley, and jasmine are definitely there, what makes this scent unique is that its complemented with fruity pear and raspberry to create a particularly sweet aroma.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Gucci Bloom

This fragrance might give the vibe away in its name, but it’s anything but a normal floral bottle of perfume. Tuberose, jasmine, and Rangoon creeper blend together to create a soft and slightly powdery scent.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Mugler Wonder Bouquet

Literally named Wonder Bouquet, you’ll get floral whiffs of lily of the valley and jasmine, but they’re joined with creamy, full scents like brioche accord and bran absolute.

5 of 6 Courtesy

Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum

The star bloom in Tiffany & Co.'s new crystal bottle is iris, but thanks to accompanying notes like vert de mandarine, musk, and patchouli, it becomes a layered moment that’s one in a million. Kind of like a diamond, right?

6 of 6 Courtesy

AERIN Beauty Tuberose Le Jour Parfum

Tuberose is clearly the note of 2017. Combined with neroli, orange flower, jasmine, and cedarwood, it’s a warm and bright take on your traditional floral perfume.

