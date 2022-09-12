Beauty Fragrance 15 New Fall Fragrances That Smell Better Than a PSL A new season calls for a new signature scent. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 @ 12:22PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Gucci/ YSL/ Hermes/ InStyle It's a well-known fact that pumpkin is the scent of fall. But while pumpkin spice may make a great living room candle, it's a smell that arguably doesn't belong on your body. Instead, the world's top perfumers have been hard at work sourcing the perfect gourmand, floral, spicy, and woodsy notes to pair together, and eventually bottle up into fall 2022's best new fragrances. Whether you switch out your signature scent every season or are simply bored of your current favorite, this season's new set of perfumes include options for everyone. From Dior's innovative alcohol-free update to its cult-famous J'Adore floral scent to Tory Burch's warm and woodsy Cosmic Woods eau de parfum, these are the 15 best new fragrances of fall 2022. The Best Fragrance Products of 2022 01 of 15 Dior J'Adore Parfum D'Eau Courtesy $118; dior.com Dior's cult-favorite J'Adore fragrance just got even more iconic. This reinvention of the classic scent features a patented alcohol-free, water-based formula with floral notes of jasmine sambac, neroli, and magnolia. 02 of 15 Burberry Her Elixir de Parfum Courtesy $148; ulta.com Burberry's Her Elixir is a sensual twist on the Eau de Parfum of the same name. It features a bounty of decadent gourmand notes including strawberry, blackberry accord, and vanilla. 03 of 15 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris 724 Eau de Parfum Courtesy $275; franciskurkdjian.com Inspired by the electricity of city streets on sunny mornings, this musky floral fragrance is the ideal scent to wear on morning walks through your neighborhood. The scent is a blend of bergamot, sandalwood, jasmine, sweet pea, and mock orange. 04 of 15 Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum Courtesy $149; sephora.com Despite the cooler weather, flowers will always be in bloom when you're wearing Gucci's latest floral scent, a bouquet of grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord, sandalwood, and mandarin essence. 05 of 15 Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum Courtesy $168; sephora.com If you find yourself feeling more at ease when looking at this Viktor&Rolf bottle, it's thanks to the amethyst cap. The crystal is known for relieving stress and anxiety. And the actual sent lives up to the name Good Fortune, too. It's bright yet warm and cozy, thanks to its notes of jasmine and bourbon vanilla. 06 of 15 Tom Ford Bois Marocain Eau de Parfum Courtesy $263; sephora.com For his latest scent, Tom Ford has bottled up warm, cozy nights by the fire, and even its mahogany label and bottle cap are on theme. Thuya wood, cedarwood atlas, and pink peppercorn make up this classic woodsy scent. 07 of 15 Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense Courtesy $71; ulta.com Yes, there are hacks to help make your fragrance last throughout the day, but you won't need them with the intense version of Philosophy's beloved Amazing Grace perfume. 08 of 15 Marc Jacobs Daisy Ever So Fresh Courtesy $124; ulta.com You don't have to fully say goodbye to summer until next year. This addition to the Marc Jacobs Daisy family embodies the blissfulness of basking in the sun. Spritz the citrus scent whenever your SAD (seasonal affective disorder) starts to kick in. 09 of 15 Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum Courtesy $105; sephora.com A fragrance inspired by smooth and creamy vanilla deserts? Yes please. Ellis Brooklyn elevates the classic fragrance note by using two different extracts and pairing them with creamy milk accord, peony rose, bourbon, upcycled cocoa shell extract, sandalwood, and musk. 10 of 15 Lancôme Idôle L'Eau De Parfum Nectar Courtesy $102; lancome-usa.com If you are someone who subscribes to daily sweet treats, may we suggest you make Lancôme's Idôle L'eau De Parfum Nectar one of them? This reinvention of the brand's Idôle fragrance is a delectable gourmand and floral scent with notes of rose layered with popcorn accord and bourbon vanilla. 11 of 15 Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum Courtesy $90; nordstrom.com A fall weekend getaway to a cabin in the woods might not be in the cards for everyone, but Tory Burch's Cosmic Woods brings the aromas of the woods to you with its blend of cardamom, ambrette, jasmine, sage, and responsibly-sourced vetiver. 12 of 15 Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Courtesy $142; sephora.com Prada's triangle logo is having a moment, so it's only natural it's the inspiration for the bottle of the Italian fashion house's new scent. Paradoxe is a fresh yet warm floral fragrance with a combination of neroli bud, white amber, and white musk. 13 of 15 Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum Courtesy $129; sephora.com There are some fragrances that you'll always get asked about whenever you wear them. Libra Le Parfum is one of them. The long-lasting scent is warm and spicy yet soft, thanks to saffron accord, orange flower, and absolute diva lavender heart. 14 of 15 Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau de Parfum Courtesy $98; sephora.com Boy Smells always delivers on unique note pairings, and its latest eau de parfum, Woodphoria, is no different. It combines coconut water, fig leaves, sandalwood, and cedar for a strong but soft scent. 15 of 15 Hermès H24 Eau de Parfum Courtesy $100; sephora.com Good news for anyone who isn't a fan of traditional florals: Hermès' H24 is a fresh herbaceous scent made with notes of clary sage, moss, and sclarene. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit