15 New Fall Fragrances That Smell Better Than a PSL

It's a well-known fact that pumpkin is the scent of fall. But while pumpkin spice may make a great living room candle, it's a smell that arguably doesn't belong on your body.

Instead, the world's top perfumers have been hard at work sourcing the perfect gourmand, floral, spicy, and woodsy notes to pair together, and eventually bottle up into fall 2022's best new fragrances.

Whether you switch out your signature scent every season or are simply bored of your current favorite, this season's new set of perfumes include options for everyone.

From Dior's innovative alcohol-free update to its cult-famous J'Adore floral scent to Tory Burch's warm and woodsy Cosmic Woods eau de parfum, these are the 15 best new fragrances of fall 2022.