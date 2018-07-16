9 Affordable Fragrances That Smell Ridiculously Expensive

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My first-ever fragrance was a holiday gift I got from my mom when I was 12. I had seen Ralph by Ralph Lauren in every teen magazine I read, but as an unemployed middle-schooler, I couldn't afford it. That gift set off a tradition: I'd lust after a new scent all year, and ask for it come holiday time. I did this until I graduated collage and finally moved out.

But even now, as an adult who more-or-less makes enough money to afford the expensive fragrances I fawn over after sniffing department store samples, I struggle to justify shelling out more than $100 on any of them. And in living by the law of fragrance frugality, I've learned that, like mascara and pizza, a fragrance doesn't have to be expensive to be good.

Whether you're a fan of spicy scents or sweet florals, there's an affordable fragrance out there to match your vibe, and your budget. Ahead, the best under-$75 fragrances you won't have to wait until the holidays to pick up.

