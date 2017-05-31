Bella Hadid Reveals the Scent That Is Most Nostalgic from Her Childhood

Bella Hadid all but shut down the entire city of Rome last week when she waltzed down the Spanish Steps solo to celebrate the new Bulgari perfume, Goldea, The Roman Night, for which she is the face of the campaign. The 20-year old beauty stunned in a strapless vintage Galliano gown with a thigh-high slit and lace skirt as she walked down the iconic monument (which by the way, is very rarely closed to the public, a spectacle in and of itself.)

Could she be a better fit? After all, the sexy fragrance, with notes of bergamot, a spice of black pepper, and a hint of patchouli, is all about a young woman celebrating a beautiful night out in one of the romantic cities in the world.

During the press tour for the launch of the fragrance this week, we sat down with the model at a picturesque lunch atop a hillside overlooking the entire city of Rome, where we asked her about what it feels to be the brand ambassador and how her mom influenced her connection to fragrance.

VIDEO: Bella Hadid's Beat Beauty Looks

Tell me why you wanted to be the face of this fragrance?

I’m so lucky, obviously, to work for Bulgari. It’s my first fragrance, I’m so excited about it, and you know we shot it here in Rome and it’s such an iconic brand. It’s such an honor for me. I just saw the commercial today and I freaked out, it’s the most amazing thing. It’s still shocking. I don’t really know how it happened, but I ‘m so excited.

RELATED: Bella Hadid is Bulgari's New Accessories Ambassador

The commercial is awesome It looks dangerous. You’re walking on the roof high above the Roman skyline.

Yeah, it was a roof. I mean, there was something underneath, but I was walking actually on the side of the building. Then I had to jump off this thing on the balcony. It was crazy. It was a scary day, but it was so much fun. I love stuff like that. I’m such an adventure person.

What about this particular fragrance do you really love?

Well I love that it’s made from flowers but also—I feel like it’s very feminine, yet it’s also kind of masculine. It’s not just like a vanilla or a rose, it’s like all of it put together into such an incredible scent. It’s a great perfume, and I think that instead of just wearing something just a little flowery this one gives it a little bit of a punch.

Are there any scents from your youth that are nostalgic to you?

Yeah, for sure. I think for some reason cardamom always makes me think about my childhood. My mom always used to wear the most beautiful Jo Malone perfume, so every time I smell that it always reminds me of her, and I’m sure she’s going to love this perfume too, so maybe we’ll be able to swap her.

Stay tuned for more from Bella's interview in Rome, coming soon on InStyle.com