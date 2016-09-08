Bath & Body Works Did Something Major for Pumpkin Lovers

Be still our PSL-loving hearts, Bath & Body Works has just stocked the motherlode of all pumpkin-laced beauty products and if you're a pumpkin enthusiast, you're completely freaking out.

The retailer launched a Perfect Pumpkins line of goodies that includes not one, not two, but 20 (!!!) different pumpkin scents infused into their iconic body care, home fragrance, and hand sanitizers. And only two of the fragrances are repeats from previous collections (Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin are returning), which means BBW is exploring 18 brand new pumpkin experiences.

You can now feast your senses on Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Pumpkin Berry Crumble, Berry Pumpkin Strudel, Pumpkin French Toast, Pumpkin Apple, Pumpkin Apple Cider, Pumpkin Cranberry Cider, Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie, Caramel Pumpkin Swirl, Pumpkin Banana Muffin, Pumpkin Cupcake, Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake, Coconut Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Coconut, Pumpkin Woods, and Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow.

No, we're not kidding.

Just typing all of that out was exhausting, making us parched for a PSL and maybe a slice of pumpkin loaf.

The fragrances landed in BBW locations on September 2, but we're told they'll only be available for a limited time, so we suggest you move your pumpkin-loving butt to your nearest store STAT if you want your pick of the patch.