Need a Sexy New Signature Scent? We've Got Your Backs

I am having a moment with the '70s. Visually, it is a period of time that lends endless inspiration. If I could pick any decade to go back in time and visit, the '70s would likely be it. The level of glamour that everyone exuded during that golden age has yet to be surpassed. And if my poetic waxings weren't enough to convince you of how obsessed I am, I recently had a 25th birthday party with a '70s theme.

Anyway, I was recently introduced to a newly released fragrance by Arquiste that so perfectly encapsulates this era, I've been suggesting it to anyone and everyone who asks for a new sultry scent. Read on for why I am o-b-s-e-s-s-e-d.

What It's Called:

Arquiste Ella

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A pretty penny or ... $190; arquiste.com

What Makes It Special:

It's the perfect blend of angelica, turkish rose, jasmine, cardamom, amber, patchouli, civet, and vetiver. It's sexy with a touch of grit. Just a touch.

RELATED: This Ointment Was Made to Take Care of Your New Tattoos

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants to slink around in a dress with a plunging neckline and sip champagne, or wear this and imagine doing all of these things on the reg. instead of actually doing them.

When to Use It:

When you want to feel extra magnetic.

What It Feels Like:

Like the perfect night out—addictive and hypnotic.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Start your perfume engines!!!! #ARQUISTE #ElyElla #pittifragranze2016 #pittifragranze #arquisteel #arquisteella #firenze A photo posted by Carlos Huber (@arquistecarlos) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:00am PDT

RELATED: Could a Smart Mirror Change the Way You Apply Makeup

What It Smells Like:

Spicy and floral. It's the perfect balance of chic allure, with just a touch of cheekiness. There's a hint of leathery masculinity that really ups the sexy factor, if you catch my drift.