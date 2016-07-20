Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande's New Fragrance

Got a thing for sugary sweet fragrances? Do you wish everyday could smell like marshmallows? Is “I Want Candy” the ringtone to your phone?

OK, the last one is a stretch, but if you do have a sweet spot (excuse the pun) for sweet-scented perfume, Ariana Grande is your girl. The singer released a brand new fragrance today, and its name says it all.

Sweet Like Candy holds notes of sugar-frosted blackberry, creamy cashmere woods, marshmallow, and vanilla. You also get some jasmine and honeysuckle in there, too.

And it just so happens to be the third addition to her fragrance line. Just last summer, Ariana announced her first self-named fragrance, ARI. A few months later, she released another scent, Frankie, which was limited edition, uni-sex, and named after her brother.

So what’s the bottle look like? Incredibly similar to her first installment (ARI featured a clear pink glass container), the design of the matte-coated bottle features a fluffy pom pom and the outside of the carton is sealed with Ariana's lip print and signature. It's definitely a statement piece.

The fragrance will be available exclusively on Ulta.com and the prices start at $39 for a 1 oz. bottle.