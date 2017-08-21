Ariana Grande's New Fragrance Is as Mysterious as a Solar Eclipse

Did you miss today's once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse because you couldn't figure out how to DIY your own viewing glasses? Us too. Alternatively, Ariana Grande has an equally memorable solution for your FOMO that you don't need protective glasses to experience.

The singer has announced that she's releasing a new fragrance this fall, and its named couldn't be more on-theme with today's events.

Moonlight is the fourth scent in the singer's fragrance collection following last summer's Sweet Like Candy, the limited-edition, unisex Frankie, and her first scent Ari. Inspired by the Grande's luminescent personality and the deep connection she has with her fans world-wide, the scent's notes were handpicked to inspire its wearers to be a positive light to the people around them and have the confidence to be themselves.

What exactly does that smell like? The fragrance starts off with top notes of rich black current and plum and moves into marshmallow and vanilla, with amber and vanilla rounding everything out with a hint of sensuality. To sum it up: it's sweet, but mysterious—kind of like the partial view of the solar eclipse you were treated with.

Courtesy

Following the lead of Grande's previous fragrances, the bottle is illuminated when the light catches it, thanks to a holographic treatment, and is adorned with a fluffy pom pom; this time in lavender.

You can pick up a bottle of Moonlight at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com starting in September. It will retail at $20 for a rollerball, $39 for 30mL, and caps off at $59 for the largest bottle.