8 Summer Scents to Start Wearing Now

Erin Lukas
May 16, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Fragrance is just like our wardrobes: With each new season, our signature scent deserves an upgrade. While it doesn't take much to give us an excuse to splurge on a new pair of sandals or a few dresses, the rising temperatures are all the more reason to swap winter's rich, spicy scents for something lightweight and airer. Although the Summer break was once what offically marked the beginning of the season, most of us haven't experienced it in a very long time. However, there's a consolation for not having two months of vacation: We can jumpstart the season whenever we want and there's no better way than with a new fragrance. We've rounded up right summer-ready scents you can start wearing right now. 

 

Maison Martin Margiela Replica Beach Walk 

Here's a solution for being landlocked: If you don't live near the beach, Maison Martin Margelia's fragrance encapsulates balmy walks on boardwalks you'll take on upcoming summer weekend beach getaways. 

Maison Martin Margiela
Vilhelm Parfumerie A Lilac A Day Eau de Parfum

The next best thing to standing in a field full of flowers? Starting your day with a few spritzes of Vilhem Parfumerie’s A Lilac A Day. With notes of blue lilac, freesia, and Egyptian jasmine, consider this scent your personal bouquet. 

Vilhelm Parfumerie
Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Eau de Parfum Spray 

Nothing screams summer like a fragrance inspired by a remote tropical island. If you don't have a plane ticket booked any time soon, Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc floral with cardamum, jasmine, bergamot, and tropical coconut, will instantly transport you to the warmer season ahead. 

Tom Ford
NEST Fragrances Paradise 

Consider NEST’s Mediterranean blood orange and white ginger infused scent paradise in a bottle.  

NEST
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Splash: Cucumber 

A splash of Marc Jacobs' clean cucumber scent is almost as freshing as spritizing a face mist on a scorching summer afternoon. 

Marc Jacobs
L'Occitane Verbena Harvest Eau de Toilette 

If we were to bottle up sunshine, we're pretty sure it would smell like L'Occitane's intoxicating geranium and lemon tree scent. Consider the fragrance for any upcoming summer Fridays when your boss lets you jumpstart the weekend mid-afternoon.

L'Occitane
D.S. & Druga Poppy Rouge Eau de Parfum 

If you're not a fan of sickingly sweet florals, you'll be drawn to this fragrance that fragrance balances its bouquet of orange blossom, daffodil, and violet with woody Petitgrain.  

DS & Durga
Clean Sunkissed Body Splash 

Think of this lotus blossom, honeydew melon, and touch of coconut scent, as the first time you hit the beach in a swimsuit this season and the warm breeze hits your skin. Until it's warm enough to make this vision a reality, give yourself a few spritzes of this lightweight fragrance. 

 

 

Clean

