5 Fragrances That Will Help You Beat the Pre-Winter Blues 

I'm sure I'm not alone in this, but I have a really hard time with acclimating to the earlier and earlier sunsets that inevitably come with the oh-so enjoyable crisp, cool fall weather. For me, fall is a time that I really enjoy because it's so pleasant, but I have a looming sadness knowing that winter is coming.

Sometimes that can become a little more overwhelming than I would like to admit. The pre-winter blues are a very real thing, and it can feel so isolating. But the power of scent can actually really help with that, and these fragrances will help lift your spirits, put a little bounce in your step, and maybe even motivate you to get out and about to enjoy the glorious time of year.

Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander

Oh my word, does this fragrance just envelop you in warmth. You get the uplifting citrus, but the notes of coriander, black pepper, and oakmoss are like wrapping yourself in the most luxurious cashmere blanket. It's akin to walking through the park on a crisp day with the warmth of the sun on your face. 

Nest Citrine 

This fragrance is delightful. You simply cannot feel sad when you smell a symphony of lemon blossom, lotus flower, freesia, and dew drop accord. One sniff and there will be a renewed bounce in your step. 

Byredo Belle De Tanger 

This fragrance holds a very special place in my heart for a number of reasons. I happened to spray it for the first time on the first chilly night this fall. It was the perfect sensory juxtaposition of that bittersweet moment where you feel the seasonal shift, and you're not quite sure if you're happy or sad. When you spray this, the opening notes of bitter orange melt into soft and creamy orris and cashmere, and of course, violet, all of which combine for a deeply uplifting, yet sexy scent. 

Pinrose Merry Maker 

This perfume is literally sunshine in a bottle. It really is. With nectarine notes, paired with grapefruit, cassis, violet, rose, plum musk, and moss, you simply cannot feel sad when you smell it. 

The Collection by Phuong Dang Believing 

This is one of the most unexpectedly cheerful fragrances I have ever come across, and I'm so glad that I did. What a heavenly blend of green mandarin, yuzu, bergamot, rose, patchouli, vetiver, and sandalwood. It's smooth, but bright! Spray this when you feel down in the dumps, and I promise you will believe that things will get better. It's a mood-corrector in a spritz. 

