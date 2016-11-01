5 Fragrances That Will Help You Beat the Pre-Winter Blues 

I'm sure I'm not alone in this, but I have a really hard time with acclimating to the earlier and earlier sunsets that inevitably come with the oh-so enjoyable crisp, cool fall weather. For me, fall is a time that I really enjoy because it's so pleasant, but I have a looming sadness knowing that winter is coming.

Sometimes that can become a little more overwhelming than I would like to admit. The pre-winter blues are a very real thing, and it can feel so isolating. But the power of scent can actually really help with that, and these fragrances will help lift your spirits, put a little bounce in your step, and maybe even motivate you to get out and about to enjoy the glorious time of year.