Inside Bella Hadid & Bulgari's New York Fragrance Launch Party 

When in Rome—or during NYFW—a little rain won’t stop the party. At least, that was the vibe at the New York launch party for Bulgari’s new fragrance Goldea, The Roman Night.

Following a celebration of epic proportions in Rome this past May where the fragrance’s campaign star Bella Hadid shut down the city, last night’s soiree on the rooftop of the new 1 Hotel in Brooklyn swapped the Spanish Steps for the New York City skyline as its backdrop. Although the rain kept guests inside, it didn’t stop stars like Jordyn Woods, Jasmine Sanders, JoJo Fletcher, and models Jordan Barrett and Daphne Groenveld from dancing the night away to music by the night’s special DJ Justine Skye, Major Smith, and Lara Gerin.

Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on Hadid when she entered the party in a sheer white corset dress, Francesco Russo pumps, and a gold handbag. The model’s go-to hairstylist Jen Atkin styled her lob in a pinned-down high ponytail, makeup artist Nina Park gave Hadid glowing skin and subtle cat flick.

An eternal night indeed. Keep scrolling to see all of the best looks from the party.

