The Fragrance Spirit Guide You've Been Waiting for Is HERE

Because it's fragrance jungle out there. 

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
May 12, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Shopping for fragrance is probably one of the more overwhelming experiences out there. Between that and dating in New York City. We don't know which has more options, but both of them require a game plan, clear headspace, and a will to conquer.

You gotta know what you want, and damn it, you need to ask for it. So, we pulled together some of our very favorite fragrances of the moment, and of all time, and wrote about not just how they smell, but how they make us feel. Because fragrance is as much about how you want to feel as how you want to smell. Read on — and then SHOP. 

1 of 25

Advertisement
2 of 25

Acorelle Divine Orchid

If you're into natural fragrance, then Acorelle is going to be your jam. This particular scent is a fresh floral, and it's super light and airy. You won't feel overpowered by it, but it will make you feel calm. Peaceful is the word that comes to mind.

Acorelle $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 25

Hermes Un Jardin Sur le Nil

The perfect mix between citrus-y tanginess and a verdant, lush garden on top of a roof in a sublimely luxurious Parisian apartment. One whiff and you'll be whisked away to a warm and breezy night out, enjoying wine on a roof as you nibble on delightful snacks, and dare we say, have a little tango or a fling.

Hermes $137 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 25

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom and Honey

Ugh, this perfume. It's just sublimely fresh and delicate. It's great for a day when you don't want to smell overpowering— or if you just aren't a fan of strong scents. It evokes a spring morning, quiet and oh-so pleasant. 

Jo Malone London $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 25

Floral

Advertisement
6 of 25

Chloé Roses de Chloé

Sigh. This perfume is grace bottled. Literally that adjective contained in glass. Also, just the loveliest and most youthful rose fragrance we've come across. It's super playful, just like your typical Chloé babe.

Chloe $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 25

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce

Delicate white florals and neroli make for the perfect mix of spicy floral. Much like the Italian beauties that, no doubt, inspired this scent, Dolce has zest and will make you luxuriate in your own femininity. You are woman, and darn it, you get to flaunt it. 

Dolce & Gabbana $93 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 25

This perfume combines all of the most luxurious and supreme white flowers (hi, tuberose, we're talking about you) to make a bouquet that is at once regal and totally alluring. It's soft and elegant but also has a little bite. As in, "I'm gorgeous, but don't mess with me." We can get into that. 

Frederic Malle $380 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 25

Fruity

Advertisement
10 of 25

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Technically, you could say this fragrance is a floral. But the combination of fruitiness and spice makes for a surprise of sorts. It's unpredictable — just like you. Feminine, yes, but the woman who wears this is never a damsel in distress. Make no mistakes about it, she's a Femme Fatale with playful innocence. 

Chanel $94 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 25

Maison Martin Margiela Lipstick On

If there was ever a fragrance made for a girl who loves, loves, LOVES, beauty products, it would be this one. One spritz and you've stepped into a young woman's boudoir, behind the veil as she gets ready for night on the town. She is a girl about town, after all. The combination of neroli, iris, and bergamot makes for a youthful revamp of a powdery and classically sexy fragrance. Think Marilyn Monroe, but the 2016 version of her. 

Maison Martin Margiela $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 25

Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle

One whiff of this and you'll feel like Sophia Loren basking in that Dolce Vita life on the Amalfi Coast. You get the fresh, fruity-ness of citrus, matched with the warm breeze that carries the subtle sweetness of honeysuckle. Close your eyes and you might actually forget that you are, in fact, not laying on the beach in Positano. But, a girl can dream... right?

Aerin $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 25

Musk

Advertisement
14 of 25

Amouage Opus IX

Most people know how team MIMI feels about this fragrance, but if you don't know, now you know. If you want to feel sexy, this is the ultimate musky choice for you. It'll make you feel some kinda way. 

Amouage $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 25

Escentric Molecules 01

This choice is epic because it smells different on every person that wears it. Escentric Molecules 01 has a musky base that well mixes with your natural scent to create a personalized smell— one that literally can only be achieved by you wearing it. It's basically bespoke. But, also, how sexy is that?

Escentric Molecules $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 25

Le Labo Santal 33

If there was one way to describe this fragrance, it would be the sexiest unisex fragrance ever created. It's the perfect combo of warm, rich, musky, and the slightest bit of sweetness. The result? People will literally follow you down the street to find out what you are wearing. True story.

Le Labo $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 25

Warm

Advertisement
18 of 25

MEMO Paris Marfa

The perfect mix of vanilla, mandarin, tuberose, and white musk. It's warm and dry — just like the locale of its namesake. And much like a day in the desert, the scent evolves and changes by the hour. Divine. If you want to feel like you are in a warmer place, this fragrance is sure to take you there. 

MEMO Paris $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 25

Tom Ford Noir

Ugh, this fragrance is so bold and sexy with the most subtle vulnerability. This is undoubtedly one of the most sensual fragrances with a hint of masculine edge. Vanilla, amber, and sandalwood with a subtle bite of ginger? Oh man, our hearts flutter just thinking about it. 

Tom Ford $115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 25

Robert Piguet Fracas

This scent is one of the ultimate legacy fragrances. Consider it the OG rich b*tch perfumes... Edie Sedgwick wore it, if that gives you any idea of the kind of woman (one who broke the mold, no less) who wears it. But even a half a century later, it's the perfect combination of warm white flowers, musk, and orange blossom.

Robert Piguet $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 25

Sweet

Advertisement
22 of 25

Ari by Ariana Grande

As sweet as candy. Literally. Think marshmallows, sugar, spice, and everything pop-princess nice. 

Ariana Grande $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
23 of 25

Prada Candy

This fragrance is charming — plain and simple. Like a lovely sweet treat at the end of a day, it's an indulgence. But the best kind. The notes of musk and caramel make for a very feminine combo and will put a little sultry bounce in your step. One spritz and you'll be a regular Francois Hardy. 

Prada $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
24 of 25

Woody

Advertisement
25 of 25

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

There's a reason why this fragrance has been on the best-seller lists for years now. At once spicy, sexy, and just the right amount of sweet, it's the most youthful and playful floral explosion we've ever put our noses to. And that's a good thing. 

Viktor & Rolf $115 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!