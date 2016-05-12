The Fragrance Spirit Guide You've Been Waiting for Is HERE

Shopping for fragrance is probably one of the more overwhelming experiences out there. Between that and dating in New York City. We don't know which has more options, but both of them require a game plan, clear headspace, and a will to conquer.

You gotta know what you want, and damn it, you need to ask for it. So, we pulled together some of our very favorite fragrances of the moment, and of all time, and wrote about not just how they smell, but how they make us feel. Because fragrance is as much about how you want to feel as how you want to smell. Read on — and then SHOP.