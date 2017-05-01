8 Fragrance Sequels As Good As the Original

Fact: sequels are either hit or miss. For every film like The Dark Knight, which is so good we often forget it's a sequel, you get the occasional Deuce Bigelow European Gigolo, Evan Almighty, or Weekend at Bernie's 2—movies that make no sense, and ones we never asked for in the first place. The fragrance world is no different. Often times the follow up to a pillar scent will leave a lot to be desired, but you'll get the occasional gem like Gucci Rush 2, which we still dream about and will buy every time there's a sighting. Here, we put together a list of 8 more fragrance sequels that actually smell great.

VIDEO: How to Make Your Fragrance Last Longer