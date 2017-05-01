8 Fragrance Sequels As Good As the Original

Marianne Mychaskiw
May 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Fact: sequels are either hit or miss. For every film like The Dark Knight, which is so good we often forget it's a sequel, you get the occasional Deuce Bigelow European Gigolo, Evan Almighty, or Weekend at Bernie's 2—movies that make no sense, and ones we never asked for in the first place. The fragrance world is no different. Often times the follow up to a pillar scent will leave a lot to be desired, but you'll get the occasional gem like Gucci Rush 2, which we still dream about and will buy every time there's a sighting. Here, we put together a list of 8 more fragrance sequels that actually smell great.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Miu Miu L'Eau Bleue

Though the lily of the valley note in the first Miu Miu fragrance was balanced by rich woods, its successor sparkles with fresh florals like jasmine and rose—almost like a grown-up take on Gap Dream.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Kai Rose

The gardenia and white flower blend you've loved for decades is still present, but the addition of a rose note gives the almost tropical scent an elegant twist.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Bloom

If the bottle of Flowerbomb you wore in college feels a little too saccharine these days, consider Flowerbomb Bloom to be a happy middle ground between that and your current scent lineup. It's the same bouquet, but with a toned-down intensity.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Poison Girl

Consider this the cool younger sister to the bottle of Poison sitting on your mother's dresser, who happens to have The Verve's "Bittersweet Symphony" on repeat. The scent starts out tangy with a splash of lemon and bitter orange, but after a few minutes, warm vanilla, rose and almond start to peek through.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Stella Eau de Toilette

The addictive rose scent of the original Stella gets an airy green twist wtih the addition of violet leaves and freesia. Citrus elements like mandarin and lemon add to the light, crisp vibe.

6 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh

It's your classic Daisy, but with a cocktail in hand—notes of raspberry and plum sweeten up the light floral blend.

7 of 8 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon

We take our fragrances the way we take our bourbon—rich, woody, and with the slightest hint of vanilla.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Roses de Chloé

The OG Chloé fragrance is one you can recognize with just a passing whiff, and the rose-infused version is no different. You know that heady, botanical scent you catch when walking past a flower shop? Its replica is pretty much bottled up in the form of this fragrance.

