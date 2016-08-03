These 4 Fragrance Sampling Services Will Help You Discover a New Signature Scent

Fact: shopping for a new fragrance online can be tricky, if not impossible at times. Aside from trying to narrow down which scent family you even want to target, it can be hard to determine what notes like ylang-ylang, vanilla orchid, or something called "warm skin accord" actually smell like. This often results in a regrettable purchase, which is why we're especially grateful that fragrance sampling boxes like Scentbird and Commodity Goods have been gaining traction. Each of the services enlist the "try before you buy" model, allowing you to take a selection of fragrances on a test-run before committing to the full-sized bottle. Below, we outline four of our favorite perfume sampling services, guaranteed to help you find your new signature scent in a few clicks.