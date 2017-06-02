Red, White, and Blue Beauty Products to Wear for the Fourth of July

Courtesy (5)
Erin Lukas
Jun 02, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

What’s red, white, and blue all over? The patriotic makeup you’ll be wearing this July Fourth weekend. If you don’t want to go all-out with green Lady Liberty spikes, you can still get into the spirit of the holiday and show your pride with festive makeup shades. From sparkling red eye shadow to vibrant blue mascara, you’ll stand out like a star-spangled banner with these USA-inspired picks. Read on for our favorite products to make your beauty look as bold as the day’s fireworks.

BEAUTY: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow And Powder Blush In 

Make Up For Ever $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Fineliner Ultra Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner In Code Blue 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo 24HR Eyeshadow in Too Cool 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Blush In Exhibit A

Nars $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

M.A.C Lipstick In Designer Blue 

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc White Out Nail Polish 

Nails Inc. $11 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Hello Sailor Lipstick 

Lipstick Queen $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Ruby Glitter 

Burberry $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils In Extreme Blue 

Yves Saint Laurent $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Luxeffects Topcoat Collection Nail Color in Stroke Of Brilliance 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!