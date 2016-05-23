This Foundation Is the Solution to Your Skin Nightmares 

Every once in a while, my skin has a temper tantrum to the tune of spots all over my chin, which I then pick at. Then, I have to deal with red marks that last way longer than the blemishes. It's a problem. Yeah, I should probably have more self-control, but nobody's perfect, ya know?

Anyway, on those days, I find myself reaching for the Lorac POREfection Foundation SPF 20. It's medium to full coverage, but the thing is, it really doesn't look or feel like I am wearing a mask, which for me is key. It's not fun to feel like your skin doesn't look its best. It's even more annoying to feel like you've caked makeup on top of it and still don't look your best. Needless to say, this foundation is my bad skin day superhero. For more on why it's amazing, I turned to Dean Fournier, Lead LORAC Pro Artist.

What It's Called:

LORAC POREfection SPF 20 Foundation

RELATED: Shopping for Natural Beauty Products Just Got So Much Easier

How Much It Will Set You Back:

That spinning class you've been meaning to take to get back into the swing of things... or $36.00; ulta.com

What Makes It Special:

Formulated without oil, fragrance, or parabens this formula is perfect for anyone who wants a gentle, non-irritating medium to full coverage foundation.

RELATED: Beauty Products That Will Turn Your Bathroom Into a Cute Cafe

Who’s It For? Anyone who wants an easy to blend, medium-to-full coverage coverage foundation with SPF protection that helps to reduce the appearance of pores.

When to Use It:

Day or night, but the added benefit of sun protection makes it perfect for the summer months or sunny climates.

What It Feels Like:

Creamy and lightweight on the skin.

What It Smells Like:

Fragrance free!

RELATED: These Sunscreens Won't Ghost on You Even If Your Tinder Dates Do

What the Experts Are Saying:

"So many full coverage foundations can feel heavy or mask-like, but this foundation was designed to feel weightless on the skin while still reducing the appearance of pores. The clean and gentle formula is great for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin," says ​Fournier.

What the Internet Is Saying:

#MOTD using @loraccosmetics #Unzipped eyeshadow palette and #Porefection foundation & concealer. #Highlighter by @kevynaucoin #candlelight A photo posted by Amberlee Schoneweis (@amberleebeauty) on Oct 22, 2015 at 11:49am PDT