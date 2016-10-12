6 Foundation-Concealer Hybrids to Streamline Your Makeup Routine

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 12, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Your Prius isn't the only hybrid getting attention these days. In the makeup world, some of our favorite brands are combining the skin-perfecting powers of both concealer and foundation, housed in one sleek container. The two-in-one concept is nothing new to the beauty aisle (thanks, shampoo-conditioner hybrids), but it is a first in terms of complexion products, and the finish can be altered depending on how you work your makeup tools. To use as foundation, apply a few dabs or swipes in various places on your face—like under your eyes, down your nose, and on your forehad and chin—then blend everything out with a damp makeup sponge. Then, apply a more concentrated amount over areas that need a little extra love if you want to try out its concealing abilities. They're like foundations with a hidden talent, and can seriously help lighten the load of an overstuffed makeup bag. Shop a few of our favorite formulas at every price point below!

1 of 6 Courtesy

Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer

Clinique $27 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation/Concealer

Tom Ford $82 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Foundation Stick

Hourglass $46 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Milani Conceal + Perfect Foundation

Milani $10 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Anastasia Stick Foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills $25 SHOP NOW

