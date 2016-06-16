This Anti-Aging Device Will Solve Your Puffy Eye Probs

As far as devices go, I'm happy to use them, but unless they provide really noticeable results, I probably won't remember to pick them up on a regular basis. Do I get extra points for admitting that? Yes? Good.

However, I recently started using the foreo Iris to help get the maximum benefits from my eye creams and decrease some serious puffiness in the morning (which it is ACE at, by the way), I also learned that it is secretly helpful in a lot of other ways.

But first, I have to describe how the device works. You turn this rechargable device on and and the loop begins to twist back and forth—all while you can adjust the speed and intensity of the pressure of the massage. It's almost hypnotic to watch. And it really does immediately impact any puffiness that you might have. #Score.

However, as someone who grinds her teeth (I know, I know. I'm working on it) and regularly gets tension headaches, this little device has been heaven sent. Seriously, I not only use it around my eye area, but on my temples, jaw, and my sinus area. It dramatically helps with reducing tension. Honestly, it's become one of my favorite parts of my routine. And if that isn't enough, I feel like my tension headaches are less frequents.

Talk about a bonus. You can pick up yours at Sephora. ($139; sephora.com)