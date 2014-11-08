Exclusive! Travel Through India with Michelle Monhagan and Dior Makeup Artist Shane Paish

Nicholas Sparks’ beloved romantic dramas, a genre he nearly invented, are strong box office draws when adapted to the big screen, with now-classics (The Notebook, anyone?) producing well-worn DVDs and making household names of actresses like Rachel McAdams and Taylor Schilling. The author’s latest adaptation stars Michelle Monaghan and James Marsden as reunited lovers in October’s The Best of Me.

Monaghan’s makeup artist Shane Paish (who is also the International Beauty Expert for Dior) followed the actress along for the film’s global press tour which took the stars to exotic locales like India. Lucky for us, Monaghan’s photographer husband Peter White (along with Paish) documented their trip exclusively for InStyle, providing us with a behind the scenes glimpse of Michelle’s red carpet looks and their inspirations, as well as some of the fun sightseeing adventures the crew was able to squeeze in.

Click through for Paish's stunning photo journal!

Day One

"The excitement to travel to India for the first ever American film premiere was in full swing," says Paish, who ventured along with Monaghan for the Best of Me press tour.
Day One

"Myself, Michelle, her husband Pete, and publicist Bryna were all in tow and looking forward to the color, culture and spice of that which awaited," she said.
Day One

"We had a 3 a.m. arrival to the colorful country after a lengthy flight taking us around 26 hours in total," says Paish.
Day One

"I was still rip roaring ready to shop on my only free day, unfortunately as we checked in at the hotel I received the information that the markets and shops only opened at 11 a.m., when it was currently 4 a.m.!"
Day One

Despite the long trip, Paish and Monaghan took advantage of their stay. "Not wanting to miss out on anything on my short stay, I decided to stay up, drink coffee, and push through the jet lag."
Day One

"I went on a frenzy for a few hours buying gifts and purchased a few things for myself before the crash of jet lag sent me back to the hotel to eat."
Day One

"The people here are full of life, kindness, love and happiness. It’s amazing to feel their energy!"
Day One

"At 9AM we ventured out on a sightseeing tour to many sights of cultural historic monuments and must-see places.We saw the gates of India, the house that Gandhi lived in, and the temples."
Day One

"At 11AM I made the driver hit the markets and shops to go where all good fashion fellows would dream to go."
Day One

"Gold and gems in abundance, silk for days and the scent of spices and unusual flowers and incense in the air-I was in heaven!"
Day 1

"The food was amazing! I ate with Michelle, Pete and Bryna. We had everything on the large menu from papadums to curry tikka masala-some things I couldn't pronounce but had to try anyway."
8 AM-Day Two

"Press day TV and print for India and Asia begins 8AM. The first part of the day started with interviews for print outlets with Michelle and co-star James Marsden," says Paish.
8 AM-Day Two

"The look for the day was a chic, simple, clean eye, working the lashes with mascara only, accentuated with a vibrant pink lip in a creamy texture. The skin was fresh with a slight glow. The humidity helped out with that anyway, as it was about 100 degrees with 90% humidity!"
6 PM-Day Two

"At 6PM we started the look for the premiere. I wanted to make her feel like part of the Indian culture with vibrance, glow, and a striking beauty. Her Zac Posen dress had a modern vintage 50’s vibe to it, so I wanted to accentuate that and add a Bollywood flavor to the look."

6 PM-Day Two

Paish took inspiration from Monaghan's dress for the premiere look. "A total golden and light gem green eye, golden skin with metallic shine, peach checks with metallic highlight, and a coral lip to pick up the color in the flowers on the dress and clutch."

10:30 PM-Day 3

"I had no idea where I was and what my name was at this stage-jet lag had fully set in and I was delirious!"
Day Two

"At 10:30 PM, the premiere was done and we were off to the after party!"
1 AM-Day Three

"At 1AM the party ended, and next came a long awaited slumber."
Day Three

"Press day with radio and one-on-one print and web outlets!
"Today was much more person-to-person casual interviews, so no heavy lighting, therefore less makeup. I used light sheer foundation and less of everything. A thin coat of mascara just to lengthen, a taupe contour of the eye with Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in Incognito ($60; nordstrom.com). Her jumpsuit, from a cute local Indian designer, was over the top-super casual chic with a polka dot linen blazer over the top, so I teamed it up with a punch of a matte red lip to complete the look (Rouge Dior Lipstick in #999, $35; nordstrom.com).
After a few one-on-one interviews at the hotel we were whisked off to a nearby radio station where both Michelle and James did a shout out to the Indian fans, then back in cars on a convoy back to the hotel for more interviews."
Day Three

"At 6PM we started the glam process for the evening look for her black tie gala which I was very excited to attend, as all the top names in the Bollywood walk of fame were attending, woop woop! At 8:30PM we were out the door en route to the venue.
By 12AM we had to depart back to the hotel to retrieve our luggage to zoom off to the airport. We were all in a daze having had worked such long hours for the past two days, jet lagged and jumping right back on yet another flight. This was going to be even longer but hey, I wasn't complaining, I could sleep! Goodbye India!"

