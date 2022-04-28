Florence Pugh Just Revealed the Skin Secret She "Thanks Daily"

If you'd like to activate your gag reflex, I invite you to watch this TikTok video from skincare brand Starface, featuring all the places people have left their pimple patches (here's hoping they weren't used). Personally, it reminds me of the ex-boyfriend's roommate who deposited his clipped toenails in the sink — but I digress, because Florence Pugh was just spotted wearing Starface's Rainbow Hydro-Stars.