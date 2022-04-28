Florence Pugh Just Revealed the Skin Secret She "Thanks Daily"
If you'd like to activate your gag reflex, I invite you to watch this TikTok video from skincare brand Starface, featuring all the places people have left their pimple patches (here's hoping they weren't used). Personally, it reminds me of the ex-boyfriend's roommate who deposited his clipped toenails in the sink — but I digress, because Florence Pugh was just spotted wearing Starface's Rainbow Hydro-Stars.
"I should thank spot stickers in my credits," Pugh wrote on her Instagram story. "Because I truly thank them daily." She didn't tag a specific brand, but Starface's distinctly striped stars are easy to ID — and they're everywhere. On TikTok, the brand's hashtag boasts 185.7 million views and videos with Euphoria's Chloe Cherry; Hailey Bieber, Maisie Williams, and Millie Bobby Brown are fellow fans.
Also worth calling out: All U.S. net proceeds from the Rainbow Hydro-Stars will be allocated to the Black-Led Movement Fund and the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ+ Youth, per Starface. "Rainbow is a commitment to protecting and uplifting Black lives and LGBTQ+ lives, now and forever," the brand wrote on its website. That's great news, especially with the rise in hateful anti-trans legislation.
Shop now: $11; starface.world
If you haven't tried the brand's Hydro-Stars before, they use hydrocolloid material to draw out the pus in pimples, calm inflammation, and help breakouts heal faster. If you're a skin-picker, they also serve as a guardrail against digging your fingers in. InStyle's editors cosign with Pugh, plus roughly 1,400 shoppers who've given the patches a five-star review: They work well and make zits look fun.
As a fan wrote on the brand's website, "Hormone replacement therapy transported me back to my teenage years of horrible hormonal acne. Thankfully, this time around, I've got Starface to help me feel cute instead of gross." The reviewer concluded, "They're not only colorful, but I get to rep the LGBTQIA+ crew."
