Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Eye Cream Makes Them ‘Look a Decade Younger’ in 3 Days

Got a few lines and dark circles around your eyes? There's certainly nothing wrong with letting those natural features shine through, but if you do want to prevent signs of aging, add an eye cream to your skincare routine.
Amazon shoppers are raving about the Fleur & Bee Eyes Eyes Baby anti-aging eye cream. The eye cream for hyperpigmentation and wrinkles is packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients, including caffeine, which "restricts the blood vessels, so it helps with swelling and dark circles under the eyes," Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, tells InStyle.
Dr. Jaliman is also a fan of its squalane and vitamins E and B3. "Squalane comes from olives, wheat germ oil, and rice bran," she says. "It is a natural lipid, and it is extremely moisturizing. Over time it can help reduce fine lines." She adds that vitamin E "blocks free radicals from the body and aids in slowing down the aging process," while vitamin B3 (a.k.a. niacinamide) "improves the appearance of enlarged pores and dullness."
To apply this anti-aging eye cream, gently dab a small amount around your eye area. The brand says you'll see the best results if you use it both in the morning and at night.
"I have tried dozens of eye creams to try to fight my under eye circles," one reviewer wrote. "I have wasted hundreds of dollars! I read a review of this product and decided to try it. I love it. After about three days of using it once in the morning and once at night, my eyes look a decade younger."
A second shopper added: "I had extremely bad dark circles. It started working immediately, and my dark circles were completely gone within a week."
Whether you want to fade dark circles, reduce puffiness, or get rid of fine lines, Fleur & Bee's eye cream is about to become your best friend. Shop the dermatologist-approved eye cream for $22 on Amazon.