These 5 Beauty Products Will Give You That J.Lo Glow

Greg Kadel
Jennifer Ferrise
Jan 21, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Whether she’s playing a detective on Shades of Blue or judging hopeful Idol contestants, Jennifer Lopez always seems to bring that enviable J.Glow wherever she goes. And our February cover shoot was no exception.

Her secret skin weapon on our L.A. set? Longtime makeup artist Mary Phillips, who has nailed down a handful of beauty products over the years that perfectly highlight the L'Oreal Paris spokesmodel's honey complexion. “Jennifer can wear any makeup look, but this time we wanted to do something a little more raw,” says Phillips. "The goal was for her to look youthful and laid back—I even added little freckles on to her cheeks!”

Read on to see exactly what Phillips used and how you can get the luminous look too.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez in the new InStyle: I Knew I Hadn't Reached My Peak Yet"

1 of 5 Courtesy

Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

To prep Lopez’s skin for makeup, Phillips first worked this serum all over her face. Packed with 22 organic botanicals and essential oils, the formula helps any complexion look and feel more radiant. ($185; vitnersdaughter.com)

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Lancôme Star Bronzer in Metalique and Sunswept

After applying foundation, she reached for this powder bronzer in two different terracotta shades, blending it into the star's cheeks, the bridge of her nose, forehead, and chin. ($36; lancome-usa.com)

3 of 5 Courtesy

Dior Diorskin Rosy Glow Blush in Petal

The slight flush on the apples of her cheeks comes courtesy of this saturated pink blush that self-adjusts to suit any skin tone. ($44; dior.com)

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Ice and Rose

Next, Phillips dabbed this creamy liquid highlighter on the high points of her face—temple, cheekbones, brow bone—along with the bridge of her nose and the cupid’s bow. ($13; ulta.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

La Mer Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Once the look was set, she put a little bit of Crème de la Mer cream onto a blush brush and lightly swiped it over Lopez’s skin. “It keeps the makeup looking fresh and not over powdered,” she says. ($170 for 1 oz.; cremedelamer.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!