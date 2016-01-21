These 5 Beauty Products Will Give You That J.Lo Glow

Whether she’s playing a detective on Shades of Blue or judging hopeful Idol contestants, Jennifer Lopez always seems to bring that enviable J.Glow wherever she goes. And our February cover shoot was no exception.

Her secret skin weapon on our L.A. set? Longtime makeup artist Mary Phillips, who has nailed down a handful of beauty products over the years that perfectly highlight the L'Oreal Paris spokesmodel's honey complexion. “Jennifer can wear any makeup look, but this time we wanted to do something a little more raw,” says Phillips. "The goal was for her to look youthful and laid back—I even added little freckles on to her cheeks!”

Read on to see exactly what Phillips used and how you can get the luminous look too.

