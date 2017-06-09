The 5 Things Christie Brinkley Does to Stay Sports Illustrated-Ready

Dianna Mazzone
Jun 09, 2017

When people say "age is just a number," they could be pointing at Christie Brinkley. This year the 63-year-old supermodel posed alongside her daughters for Sports Illustrated ’s Swimsuit Issue—the same magazine that featured her on its cover three consecutive times, starting in 1979. And while Brinkley works with trainers on occasion (“especially after having babies”), the longtime vegetarian refuses to fall into a workout rut. “I haven’t been to a gym in a long time,” she says. “I always need variety. I’d rather be moving outdoors, taking a Zumba class, riding a bike on the beach—anything so fun that I barely realize I’ve come home dripping in sweat.”

Here, the multi-talented model shows us how it's done.

VIDEO: Christie Brinkley and Her Daughters Pose for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

 

Stay Afloat

“My daughter Sailor is totally low-maintenance and encourages me to be the same. She likes me to be out the door as fast as possible so that I can get outside with her,” says Brinkley. “We live by the water, so I’ll kayak and paddleboard with her too.”

Pedal Faster

“I do every form of bike riding there is. If weather stops me from riding outside, I go spin at Peloton. There’s something about being in a class environment that energizes you.”

Find Balance

“I’m a big believer in gut health,” Brinkley says. “These probiotic drinks come in the best flavors. I have one every afternoon. I’m convinced they boost my immune system.”

Health-Ade Kombucha in Ginger-Lemon, $4; at Whole Foods.

Get Glowing

Brinkley uses this lotion “a couple of times a week because I love the gradual glow it gives me.” 

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer in Fair to Medium ($10; walgreens.com).

Smooth Skin

“I always start my day by exfoliating to remove dead skin cells before I apply any other product.” A session with her line’s hot thermal mask “really cleans out my pores,” she says. “The warmth is so relaxing.”

Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare Thermal Detox Warming Cleansing Mask ($49; kohls.com) and Complete Clarity Daily Facial Exfoliating Polish ($29; hsn.com).

