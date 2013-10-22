Shine Bright Like a Diamond This Holiday with Rihanna's Final Collection for MAC!

The 2013 Holiday season is shaping up to be the most beautiful one yet! We already had MAC's entire art-deco-inspired collection at the top of our wish list, and now, Rihanna is giving us even more to lust over with her final line for the beauty giant. In a move we've been waiting on since the initial launch of the RiRi Hearts MAC range, the singer (and manicure maven) has created a lacquer in her red-hot RiRi Woo shade, which already has us dreaming up nail art ideas for the festive parties to come. Also included are two ultra-shimmery eye shadow palettes, a trio of vivid lipsticks, high-impact liquid liners, and more! The products will be rolling out to MAC locations and maccosmetics.com starting in December, but you can get a head-start on your gifting ideas by previewing the entire line in our gallery now! Click the photo to get a first look at the RiRi Hearts MAC Holiday collection.

