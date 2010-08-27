Find Your Perfect Shade of Nude Lipstick

Aug 27, 2010 @ 10:32 am
Christina Hendricks
If You Have Ivory Skin
TRY Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème lipstick in Beige Felin, $30; chanel.com.
Kristen Bell
If You Have Fair Skin

TRY Mark Dew Drenched lip color in Skinny Dip, and Glow Baby Glow gloss in Secret, $6 each; meetmark.com.

Lindsay Price
If You Have Tawny Skin

TRY Beaute Cosmetics Luminous Volume gloss in Elitist, $26; beaute-cosmetics.com.

Jennifer Lopez
If You Have Olive Skin

TRY YSL Rouge Volupte lipstick in Nude Beige, $34; sephora.com.

Freida Pinto
If You Have Light Brown Skin

TRY L'Oréal Paris Infallible lip gloss in Barely Nude, $10; drugstore.com.

Gabrielle Union
If You Have Dark Brown Skin

TRY Neutrogena Moistureshine gloss in Natural $9; ulta.com.

