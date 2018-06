Find Your Perfect Haircut

2 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michelle Williams's Neo Pixie

The recent rash of shocking celebrity cuts have you rethinking your own do? Before you take to the shears or let it all grow out make sure the style suits you: Consider your face shape, hair type and personality when looking for a length you'll love.



Michelle Williams's Neo Pixie



Frequent Cuts but Effortless Style This is for people who have time for haircuts, but hate blow-drying. You could need a trim as often as every four weeks, but the day-to-day maintenance of a short crop is minimal (think wash-and-wear). For a recent event, hairstylist Peter Gray just rubbed some hair oil into Michelle Williams's roots for volume and separation, then ruffled the hair a bit.