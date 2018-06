Eight formulas to keep every complexion scrubbed, soft and supple.?Everyone wants glowing, radiant skin around the holidays with all the parties and events,? says facialist Tracie Martyn. She should know, her New York salon appointment book is packed with names like Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz. ?If your creams are not working and you?re wondering why, you need to exfoliate more before moisturizing.? Tracie?s Enzyme Exfoliant ($90; traciemartyn.com ) is a mild yet potent formula made of a gentle blend of exotic essential oils and alpha-beta hydroxy acids.