Find Your Best Bronze: Self-Tanning Tips You Need to Know!

With winter's chilly months behind us, we're eager to finally break out the sun dresses and sport a sunny glow, like Selena Gomez! Since we know the array of tanning products and bronzers on the market can be overwhelming, we quizzed celebrity makeup artists and self-tanning pros on how to find the right shade for every skin tone. "The biggest challenge in choosing a self-tanner and bronzer is to make sure you don't turn orange," said makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, who works with Michelle Williams and Heidi Klum. "Every complexion is a mix of all different colors, so to achieve the perfect bronzed look, know your undertones, the way you tan, and try to recreate nature."



Ready to get your glow on? Keep reading for some tips!