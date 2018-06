What It’s Best For: Since stick concealers are so dense, they work especially well for blemishes, says Sotomayor. For the same reason, it’s important to blend, blend, blend after initially dabbing on the formula. “Use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to buff it out evenly,” says Sotomayor. Or, if you have dry skin, before applying, warm the concealer by holding the tube between clasped hands before picking up a small amount with a brush, he advises. The trick allows for you to “melt" the concealer, making it lighter and even smoother.

Pro Pick: Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer