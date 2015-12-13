Find the Best Red Lipstick to Flatter Your Skin Tone

New Year's Eve smoky eye aside, not many makeup looks define the holiday season quite like the perfect red lip. Not all shades of crimson are created equal, however, and if the warm coral hue that looks perfect on your BFF seems to wash you out, it may not be the best match with your complexion. That's why we put together a comprehensive guide to finding your perfect ruby color, with our favorite leading ladies to guide you. Keep reading to find out which red lipstick will be the most flattering against your skin tone.