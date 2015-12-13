Find the Best Red Lipstick to Flatter Your Skin Tone

New Year's Eve smoky eye aside, not many makeup looks define the holiday season quite like the perfect red lip. Not all shades of crimson are created equal, however, and if the warm coral hue that looks perfect on your BFF seems to wash you out, it may not be the best match with your complexion. That's why we put together a comprehensive guide to finding your perfect ruby color, with our favorite leading ladies to guide you. Keep reading to find out which red lipstick will be the most flattering against your skin tone.

 

1 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fair with Cool Undertones

Blue-based red hues pop the most against light complexions with pink hints like Amy Schumer's, so steer clear of anything on the coral or orange end of the spectrum, which won't be as flattering. Schumer's makeup artist filled in her pout with Laura Mercier's lip pencil in True Red ($21; nordstrom.com), topped off with a layer of Dior Creme de Rose balm ($26; nordstrom.com).

2 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Fair with Warm Undertones

When you have a touch of warmth to your skin like Miranda Kerr, you can get away with red shades with a citrus twist. "Deep, sunset-red hues work perfectly with Miranda's naturally sun-kissed complexion," says her makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who used her own 1975 Red tone ($32; net-a-porter.com) on the star.

3 of 8 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Medium with Cool Undertones

Rich olive complexions like Freida Pinto's are best flattered by a deep oxblood or berry-tinted red. We love the L'Oreal Colour Riche Lipstick in Spice ($9; drugstore.com). 

4 of 8 Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Medium with Warm Undertones

Sofia Vergara's makeup artist Kayleen McAdams emphasized the golden tones of her skin (and that dress!) with CoverGirl's Outlast Lip Color in Amazing Auburn ($9; drugstore.com), a deep red tone with a twist of warm brown. 

5 of 8 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Tan with Cool Undertones

Anything with too much orange or yellow mixed in the formula can create a contrasting effect against your cool skin, so follow in the lead of Kerry Washington with a flattering wine hue. To create a hue this deep, we recommend working in layers. Start with a base of Stila's Liquid Lipstick in Amore ($24; sephora.com) to ensure the color stays put, followed by a layer of Neutrogena's Lip Color Stick in Raisin ($8; target.com).

6 of 8 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tan with Warm Undertones

Play up the caramel hints in your complexion like FKA Twigs, who worked a flame-tinted crimson for the MTV Video Music Awards. Her makeup artist Mai Quynh opted to use the Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick in Bad Blood ($22; sephora.com)—no relation to the T-Swift single—paired with the coordinating lip pencil ($20; sephora.com).

7 of 8 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deep with Cool Undertones

If your complexion has slight hints of blue or green like Viola Davis', it's important to stick to equally-cool shades of red, otherwise the finish will appear too orange. Find the perfect balance by picking up a true red with slight blue hints—we're obsessed with the NARS Audacious Lipstick in Annabella ($32; sephora.com).

8 of 8 Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Deep with Warm Undertones

If you have dark skin with warm hints like Lupita Nyong'o, choose a bold scarlet tone like Lancome's L'Absolu Rouge in Le Vermillion ($28; nordstrom.com), which holds the perfect balance of red and orange.

