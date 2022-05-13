The Concentrated Face Tightening Serum My 62-Year-Old Mom Swears by Is Back in Stock

I owe my skincare obsession to my mom. She has always been on top of her skincare game, and now, it's paid off. Even though she's in her early 60s, my mom is often told she looks like she's in her 40s. While I'm sure genetics are at play (and hopefully I inherited them), it's also thanks to a handful of beauty products, including this concentrated French serum, which is finally back in stock after disappearing off virtual shelves in early March.