These Tampon Companies Are Merging Feminism With Feminine Care

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 18, 2017

Feminism in the tampon aisle isn't limited to the sport-specific variety, nor is it embodied by a woman clad in white who dances on the beach, accompanied by a script telling you to enjoy your flow. Companies like Lola (pictured above) are taking a unique approach to feminine care, by giving you the convenience of having a box delivered to your home just before your cycle kicks off, but are also giving boxes to women who can't easily access the products they need during that monthly span of 5 to 7 days. Since their launch, the company has donated over 100,000 boxes of their organic goods to women and girls in need through non-profit organizations like Simply the Basics, Support the Girls, and Distributing Dignity. Lola's service will only set you back $10 per month (or $9 for two boxes/month; mylola.com), and you'll be making a major impact on another woman's life. Here, see four more tampon companies that are serving up your feminine care with an extra dose of girl power.

VIDEO: These Tampon Companies Are Merging Feminism With Feminine Care

 

 

L.

L.

Photojournalist Talia Frenkel decided to start L. after working with both the United Nations and Red Cross and realized the amount of women who did not have access to feminine care products. When you buy a box of tampons, the company will donate a box to a female entrepreneur in a developing country. The movement isn't just limited to tampons—L. will match the sales made from their pads and condoms as well, and so far, over a million of the products have been distributed in Sub Saharan Africa.

Monthly Gift

Monthly Gift

The idea of monthly boxes delivered to our door with a side of chocolate drew us in, but the totes, sweatshirts, and makeup bags appropriately tagged with "FEMINIST AF" across the front officially sold us.

Cora

Cora

With every monthly purchase you make, Cora uses the sum of its sales to buy the equivalent amount of sustainable tampons and pads from their partners in India, then distributes the products to girls in local schools who do not have easy access to feminine care products. Even better, the brand hires women living in both urban areas and rural villages to create the products at their many manufacturing units. They're paid a living wage, empowering themselves and the local economy as a result.

Go Aunt Flow

Go Aunt Flow

She's the aunt you see most frequently out of your extended family, and is certainly the most generous. With the buy one -give one model in place, Go Aunt Flow supports 5 organizations each month that benefit women in need. Alongside the existing support of each cause, every box you buy will be matched and supplied to a woman being aided by one of the non-profits.

