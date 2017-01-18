Feminism in the tampon aisle isn't limited to the sport-specific variety, nor is it embodied by a woman clad in white who dances on the beach, accompanied by a script telling you to enjoy your flow. Companies like Lola (pictured above) are taking a unique approach to feminine care, by giving you the convenience of having a box delivered to your home just before your cycle kicks off, but are also giving boxes to women who can't easily access the products they need during that monthly span of 5 to 7 days. Since their launch, the company has donated over 100,000 boxes of their organic goods to women and girls in need through non-profit organizations like Simply the Basics, Support the Girls, and Distributing Dignity. Lola's service will only set you back $10 per month (or $9 for two boxes/month; mylola.com), and you'll be making a major impact on another woman's life. Here, see four more tampon companies that are serving up your feminine care with an extra dose of girl power.

VIDEO: These Tampon Companies Are Merging Feminism With Feminine Care