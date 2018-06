February 2010

THE STYLE Long side-parted hair with flipped ends



WHERE The W Lounge at Fall 2010 New York Fashion Week



INSIDE SCOOP "When Molly Sims showed me the dress, it was all about the shape of her body and simplicity. We decided on an easy blowout for polish," said her hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan. He blew the hair dry with a medium round brush, taking care to "flick out" the ends. "When the hair was dry I added dry shampoo and hairspray, which roughs it up and gives body, volume and a lived-in texture," he said. To finish, Baker Strahan parted the hair deep to the side and snuck a bobby pin by the ear to hold everything in place.