10 Father’s Day Grooming Gifts You’ll Want to Steal for Yourself 

Courtesy
Samantha Faragalli
Jun 17, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

When it comes to Father’s Day gift-giving, it seems like grooming essentials always top our list of go-tos—whether it's a fancy engraved razor or a practical skin care trio. Perhaps there's a little self-interest at play. Who doesn't secretly love rummaging through a man's cabinet in search of mysterious shaving creams or colognes that are so different from the prettily packed and sweetly scented products we usually select for ourselves? With that in mind, we've rounded up our favorite men's grooming products just in time for the holiday. Fair warning: You might just end up keeping them for yourself.

PHOTOS: 10 Father's Day Grooming Gifts You'll Want to Steal for Yourself

1 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer

This easy-to-apply de-puffing stick is the answer to relieving tired eyes. Simply toss this portable cooling product in your purse to revive and awake on-the-go.

($20; barneys.com)

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

The Art of Shaving Shaving Cream Pump

This rich and foamy lather works to prevent irritation while bettering razor glide. Its unscented formula won’t leave you smelling masculine, but it will leave you with smooth, hydrated skin.

($17; theartofshaving.com)

3 of 10 Courtesy

Jack Black Body Rehab Scrub & Muscle Soak with Eucalyptus, Arnica & Shea Butter

Men aren’t the only ones who engage in athletic activity, which is why this threesome is a must. This exfoliating scrub, muscle soak and body moisturizer encompass active ingredients such as eucalyptus and Epsom salts that works to soothe skin and release muscle tension- a perfect addition to your post-workout ritual.

($35; macys.com)

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tweezerman Ingrown Hair and Splinter Tweezer

Ingrown hairs are a universal shaving concern, which is why this tweezer is a must-have. Its pointed precision tip works to remove hairs embedded under the skin while also combating breakage. Though an essential for both you and your man, always sterilize before each use to avoid infection- a swab of hydrogen peroxide will do the trick.

($20; tweezerman.com)

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Shaveworks The Cool Fix

The burdens of shaving and waxing are no easy feat. Enter: this soothing gel that mitigates ingrown hairs, razor bumps, razor burns and redness. The formula works to relieve pain, while also preventing ingrown from reoccurring.

($25; sephora.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

  Clinique for Men Non-Streak Bronzer

Sometimes vigorously applying powder bronzer can get exhausting, which is why this transparent, oil-free formula is your answer to that extra glow (and a stress-free morning!). Simply administer this easy-to-apply liquid for a non-streak, even finish.

($19; sephora.com)

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Buckler’s Chapped Lip Remedy 

Step aside sparkly, tinted balms. This remedy, which is loaded with nutrients and moisturizing natural ingredients, works to hydrate lips. It’s no-shine formula makes is perfect to share with your man. Say goodbye to dry, cracked lips, and hello to a kissable pout.

($7; motley.com)

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Though we avoid discussing it, wrinkles are the unavoidable demon we all despise. However, with this anti-wrinkle cream, you will be on your way to a firmer, more refreshed-looking face in no time. Simply apply to a clean face in the morning and at night.

($36; kiehls.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Jack Black Gel Pomade

Looking to achieve the infamous slicked-back Kim Kardashian ponytail? Then try this heavy-duty formula for a sleek, shiny look that will last all day and night.

($22; macys.com)

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Harry’s The Winston Razor

When it comes to razor talk: the sharper the blade, the better. Besides the gorgeous, silver stem, opting for Harry’s precision-angled blades will provide an easy, comfortable shave. Be sure to pair with your favorite hydrating shaving cream to avoid razor burn.

Stem: ($20; harrys.com)

Blades: ($15; harrys.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!