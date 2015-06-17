When it comes to Father’s Day gift-giving, it seems like grooming essentials always top our list of go-tos—whether it's a fancy engraved razor or a practical skin care trio. Perhaps there's a little self-interest at play. Who doesn't secretly love rummaging through a man's cabinet in search of mysterious shaving creams or colognes that are so different from the prettily packed and sweetly scented products we usually select for ourselves? With that in mind, we've rounded up our favorite men's grooming products just in time for the holiday. Fair warning: You might just end up keeping them for yourself.

PHOTOS: 10 Father's Day Grooming Gifts You'll Want to Steal for Yourself