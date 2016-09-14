See the Coolest Manicures From New York Fashion Week

Marianne Mychaskiw
New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing, and although we won't be able to get our hands on the covetable runway items until Spring 2017, there's no embargo on the manicures taking the runway. After going backstage at some of the hottest shows to see exactly how the magic is made, we compiled a running list of the best manicures we've seen throughout the week, from day-glo polka dots to metallic ombre effects. Scroll down to check out some of the best manicures we've seen this season.

1 of 16 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Jeremy Scott

Never one to opt for a nude nail, Jeremy Scott's girls took the runway in oval-shaped talons with a sole polka-dot at the base of each. For this look, Miss Pop applied a base coat OPI's Infinite Shine in Wild Blue Yonder ($13; sallybeauty.com), then used a pencil eraser dipped in the That's Berry Daring tone ($10; ulta.com) to form the mega dot.

2 of 16 Courtesy

Michael Costello

Manicurist Rita Renmark created a metallic ombre nail, with Essie's Good As Gold for the Base, and the plum-toned Sole Mate at the tip ($9 each; essie.com).

3 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Marissa Webb

The white-tipped French mani look made somewhat of a comeback, with slanted lines to modernize the effect.

4 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Cushnie et Ochs

Another slanted French manicure took the runway at Cushnie et Ochs, with a super-long tip to boot.

5 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Lela Rose

A negative space half-moon created a striking contrast to the soft coral hue.

6 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Carmen Marc Valvo

Lengthy nude talons were accented with super-thin stripes of color.

7 of 16 Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE

Creatures of Comfort

Lead manicurist Alicia Torello painted a gold triangle at the cuticle, then used her arsenal of OPI lacquers for a different hue on each tip.

8 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Nicholas K

Miss Pop, who led the team of manicurists backstage, chose colors from NCLA's Nudes collection ($16 each; shopncla.com) as the base hue, depending on the model's skintone. She topped off the effect with her So Fancy metallic nail decals ($16; tattify.com).

9 of 16 Ivan Lattuada/IMAXTREE

Proenza Schouler

Lead manicurist Honey used an inky China Glaze lacquer to freehand abstract shapes onto bare nails.

10 of 16 Matteo Valle/IMAXTREE

Opening Ceremony

The graphic color-blocked digits mirrored the varied patterns throughout the collection.

11 of 16 Courtesy

Christian Siriano

Lead manicurist Gina Edwards used the Kiss Nail Artist striping lacquers ($7 for three; walmart.com) to paint a graphic black and white pattern on a vivid blue base.

12 of 16 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim

Lead manicurist Madeline Poole created a brushed metal effect on a crisp white base by applying Sally Hansen's Let's Snow, followed by the Gilty Party shade ($7 each; target.com) over the top, swept on in light strokes.

13 of 16 Courtesy

Libertine

Each of Libertine's girls took the runway in different sets of bold manicures by CND Design Lab Team's artists, with this model—who is giving off slight Taylor Swift vibes in our book—wearing two effects at once.

14 of 16 Courtesy

Libertine

A second set of nails created by CND Design Lab Team's artists featured a marijuana leaf, framed by a tassel and a bold red stripe.

15 of 16 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Using Essie's Go Go Geisha in tandem with the red Maki Me Happy hue ($9 each; essie.com), Michelle Saunders created a color-blocked French pattern, which got reversed on the ring finger.

16 of 16 Courtesy

Monse

Designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia wanted the nails to look as if they had been dipped in petroleum, prompting lead manicurist Madeline Poole to paint up a faded grey effect on a nude nail. She began with a layer of Sally Hansen's Au Nature-al, then concentrated the slate-toned Commander in Chic ($7 each; target.com) at the tip.

