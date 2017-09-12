The Coolest Nail Art at New York Fashion Week's Spring 2018 Shows 

Though we won't be able to get our hands on most of the pieces taking the NYFW runways until next spring, we're already itching to recreate the bold nail designs right now. Glitter-coated cuticles, a la Jeremy Scott, may not be the most practical look for your office job, but we're definitely big fans of the matte neon lacquers each of the girls wore with the equally-vivid designs. The tweed-printed talons at Christian Siriano were just as enviable.

"Nail art isn't just for special occasions, it can be part of your everyday look," says lead manicurist Gina Edwards, who used KISS products to create the pattern. "We're using it in a playful way, pulling bright colors from the collection's palette to complement Siriano's evening looks, day dresses, and suiting. They're versatile and can easily be worn day to night, casual or dressy, and that is what I love."

Here, we put together a list of the best manicure moments from New York Fashion Week so far.

