This Is the Ultimate Trick That Prevents Your False Lashes from Popping Up

Nothing says "I'm wearing faux lashes" like the very end of the band sticking up in the corner of your eye. No matter how long we wait for the glue to get tacky, and the way we position the lash, this almost always ends up happening. What gives? According to makeup artist Brett Freedman, who works with Britney Spears and Camila Belle, your skills aren't to blame—the curve of your eye simply doesn't correspond to the arc of the seam. His solution? Divide and conquer. "I keep the front of the eye near the tear duct to almost mid-lid the natural lash, depending on the rest of the strip I'm going to attach, and I'll always cut it into three small sections," Freedman explains. "This way, they'll move with the eye, but are placed sort of individually next to each other as if they're on the same strip."

Freedman notes that, in general, faux lashes that don't have a visible band are easier to work with than the ones with a thick black seam, as those versions tend to be more stiff. Start by measuring the strip on your eye, and following the pro's advice, place the beginning portion with the shorter hairs onto the center of the lid away from the tear duct. Pick up a pair of nail scissors and cut the longest part of the end off. "I always curl and apply two coats of mascara before applying the lash, so that way, you see your leaping-off point and can assess," he adds. Follow by cutting the remainder of the lash into three even sections, and after applying the glue to each portion, wait a full minute before affixing each one to your eye so that they won't slide around. From the outside working your way in, stick the individual sections onto your lash line, and once dry, use a small amount of liner over the top to blend the seam. "Since they're in three individual chunks, they lay flat and won't creep up every time you blink," says Freedman.