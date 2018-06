Fall’s Must-Try Makeup Tones

3 of 19 Courtesy (2)

Wine

The easiest glam-goth way to wear wine is on nails-just apply two coats of Lancôme Vernis in Love Polish in Rouge Reglisse ($15; lancome-usa.com) to make sure it's opaque. For a more daring take, try it on your lashes. To keep it from looking like you’ve come down with hay fever, stick to neutral shadow and just include the dark red on the tips of your lashes; try Laura Mercier Long Lash Mascara in Burgundy ($24; lauramercier.com).